Pandemic has led to changes in care preferences

Care agency Elder has announced it is actively hiring for new live-in carers in Aberdeen.

This comes as rising numbers of families in Scotland have been searching out alternatives to residential care following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elder, which already works with over 3,500 carers nationwide, matches people with professional, full-time carers who move into people’s homes for round-the-clock support.

Having seen a 75% increase in families in Scotland opting for live-in care compared to the same time last year, Elder is now actively hiring for 150 new jobs for home carers across Scotland to cope with the rising demand.

The company also believes that excess deaths in care homes have been a driver for many families now seeking alternative care solutions.

A recent report by the care agency found that 41% of people are less likely to consider a care home with safety still a key concern.

Pete Dowds, CEO of Elder, said: “During 2020, Covid-19 mortality rates at Elder were 83% lower in comparison to care homes.

“For those who need care, it’s important that they are offered the chance to choose where they are most comfortable.”

Those experienced in the care sector who have lost their jobs or been inspired by carers throughout Covid-19 are encouraged to apply for the live-in carer roles.

Dowds continues: “You may be working in health or social care but want more flexibility over your schedule.

“Whichever situation you’re in, you can be a part of a solution that’s helping people get access to the care option they [may] prefer.”

Rebecca Paterson, age 22, is currently on a work placement with Elder in Inverness.

She previously worked in a care home for five years before taking up her new live-in care role in February this year.

She says that the working demands of live-in caring differ greatly from residential care:

“In care homes, a lot of your job revolves around the daily aspects of living like assisting people to eat,” says Rebecca.

“Live-in caring is a lot more personal. The relationship I’ve built with the gentleman I’m looking after feels as close as what a family member would be.”

Rebecca adds that allowing clients to retain independence in their lives is a crucial part of her role.

“The gentleman I look after is probably one of the most independent people I’ve ever met,” she says.

“Since he had a stroke though, it means that he can’t do a lot for himself. But for them to know that they have someone there is more important than anything.

“Being a live-in carer is a fantastic thing to do.

“If you have a good relationship with the person you’re working with, you can tell that you’re making a big change to their life.”

Visit www.elder.org to apply for the new roles.