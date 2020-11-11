Care firm announces 20 new jobs in Moray following takeover

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A care provider has announced it intends to create 20 new jobs in Moray following a takeover.

Cera Care acquired Mears Care Scotland, which has a base in Elgin, last month.

The firm runs home visits for pensioners and those with disabilities across the region.

Niki Leslie, manager of the Elgin office, said: “There has been a big increase in the demand for care at home services from our team, and I am delighted to announce 20 new care worker jobs.

“These positions are for care workers to deliver care at home services to people in their own homes, enabling them to remain living independently.

“Care at home is increasingly important with increased social distancing guidelines and restrictions, which is preventing some families from visiting loved ones.”

Cera currently runs 10,000 daily home visits across the UK and has 2,000 employees nationwide.

The firm specialises in using technology to help predict health deteriorations before they occur.