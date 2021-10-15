Cyber security team bolstered by graduate appointment

Converged Communication Solutions has expanded its workforce with the appointment of an Aberdeen tech graduate.

The IT and cyber security company, which also has offices in Inverness, has welcomed Cameron Birnie to its cyber security team in the Granite City.

The firm headquartered in Aberdeen offers a range of internet connectivity, IT support, telephony and cyber security services to companies and organisations across Scotland.

It employs 30 staff, which includes technical support and cyber security teams.

'Exciting' indeed! Our Outstanding Cyber Team are delighted to be finalists in the #ScotCyberAwards21! An immense amount of hard work by the whole team well recognised. https://t.co/JEr9uTOuxM — Converged Comms Sol (@ConvergedComms) October 6, 2021

Cyber role

A graduate of The Robert Gordon University, 24-year-old Cameron has taken up the role of junior cyber assessor at Converged.

Cameron gained a first-class honours degree in computer network management and design from the University of Aberdeen in 2020 and is currently studying for a master’s in cyber security at its school of computing.

At Converged, Cameron is putting his knowledge and university experience to efficient use.

He helps to support businesses and charities in improving their cyber security defences, therefore reducing the risk of cyber breaches and keeping staff safe when working online.

This also includes guiding them through the UK government-backed Cyber Essentials scheme, which is designed to protect organisations from common online threats whilst demonstrating a commitment to cyber security.

Opportunity

Speaking of his new graduate opportunity, Cameron said: “Joining the experienced team at Converged has been a brilliant way to start my career in IT.

“Cyber security and its threats are constantly evolving, so to have access to so many sources of knowledge while I’m studying is fantastic.

Gaining practical experience in cyber security while studying for my master’s in the subject will give me a well-rounded understanding in the field.

“Being able to support clients and helping to implement the steps required to reduce the likelihood of a cyber breach is very rewarding.

“I’m grateful to Converged for all its support and I’ve learnt a lot from them in a short space of time.”

Cybercrime in Scotland has nearly doubled in a single year as more criminals have moved their operations online https://t.co/ceDpIJgAQL — Converged Comms Sol (@ConvergedComms) September 29, 2021

Andy McKay, general manager at Converged, said: “Cyber security is an important issue that has the potential to impact everyone, whether at home or at work.

“Businesses, charities and other organisations are becoming more aware of the threats posed by cyber-attacks and are taking steps to better protect themselves, their staff and contacts.

“It has not been an easy year for any graduate or school leaver to begin their career, so we were pleased to give Cameron an opportunity here at Converged.

He has hit the ground running and is already applying some of the theory he learned at university.

“We look forward to supporting him across the coming year as he works towards his master’s degree, during which time we’ll no doubt also be learning from him.”

