SPONSORED: Claim £10,000 towards your deposit or get your mortgage paid for a year

By Sponsored Content
November 8, 2021, 6:07 pm
CHAP Homes houses for sale in Aberdeenshire

Fancy buying a three-bed house in CHAP Homes Countesswells? Do it now to take advantage of a fantastic special offer.

For 25 years, CHAP Homes has been responsible for building many of the quality, family houses for sale in Aberdeenshire.

Now the builder is offering an exciting incentive to those who purchase a new build three-bed house in its Countesswells development.

Money towards your mortgage or deposit

The special offer will see the new build buyers receive one of two special offers.

You can either enjoy having your mortgage paid (up to £1000 a month) for a year.

Or receive £10,000 towards your deposit.

Contact CHAP Homes for full terms and conditions (see contact details below).

In the meantime, here is a sneak peek at the houses for sale in Countesswells, Aberdeenshire, offering this exciting incentive.

CHAP Homes Cullerlie with porch

Prices start from £249,995 for this three bedroom house, available as an end or mid terrace.

It features plenty of living space downstairs for the whole family. This includes a living room to the front, and a kitchen diner with garden access. There’s also a utility room, downstairs toilet and family bathroom upstairs.

Download the schedule and view the Cullerlie with porch floorplan.

Kintraw at Countesswells

There are end and mid terrace Kintraw homes on offer at Countesswells, starting from £239,995.

It features a welcoming downstairs living space, incorporating a kitchen/diner (with garden access), living room, toilet and utility room. Upstairs three bedrooms are accompanied by a family bathroom.

Enjoy a virtual tour around the Kintraw above – it’s bound to give you some interiors inspiration!

Download the schedule and view the Kintraw floorplan here.

What to expect from the Countesswells development in Aberdeenshire

Since CHAP Homes started building houses 25 years ago, the company has been developing homes for the way people live today.

As well as a special incentive offering £10,000 towards your deposit or your mortgage paid for a year, the Countesswells development has lots to offer.

It’s connected to the Grain hyper fast broadband network, so it has some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK with unlimited data.

A brand new primary school is under construction as is a new Sainsbury’s supermarket.

And the Countesswells Woods are all nearby along with scenic parks and walkways that have already been provided within the development.

Find out more about the CHAP Homes houses for sale in Aberdeenshire.

To discuss the special offer or to arrange a viewing, contact Karen at CHAP Homes on 07825 337145 or kdavidson@chap.co.uk, or email cmcnicoll@chap.co.uk.

