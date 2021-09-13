SPONSORED: New Aberdeen spa combines luxury and tranquillity

A newly-opened Aberdeen spa is giving clients their sparkle in a peaceful space.

The Granite Spa opened its doors in April – letting customers come and enjoy some much-needed “me time” and relaxation. It’s a spa that is designed to be both welcoming to everyone and bring a touch of luxury to treatments.

And so far, clients have been delighted every time they visit The Granite Spa.

Dreaming of Granite

But for Chrissy Graham, it was the culmination of a dream years in the making.

“When my family moved here from Newcastle in 2012 I wanted to do some different courses and I started by doing gel nails in a spare bedroom in the house,” she explained, “and soon I was working until 8pm every night.

“My dream became to open a spa, and there was one in the area in particular that was the goal level I wanted to achieve.”

Finding the right spa

After outgrowing the spare room, Chrissy moved her business into The Barn, the family’s eatery in Foveran, where she hired two beauty therapists to help with her growing list of clients.

“We were soon bursting at the seams in Beauty At The Barn and then the spa I’d always aspired to came up for sale.

“I actually visited to look at a couple of hot tubs they were selling for another venue but when me and my family left, my husband told me to buy it.

“It took me by surprise but both him and my daughter knew it was the right thing to do and how passionate I was about it, so we got the ball rolling and I picked up the keys on Christmas Eve!”

Transforming the space

With the extra space in The Granite Spa, Chrissy has been able to create a spa that is both relaxing and offers clients lots of different treatments.

“I spent the four months until we could reopen making it my own. I was a bit daunted but I love a challenge and I put my blood, sweat and tears – and a lot of wine – into getting it ready for reopening.

“We’ve got spaces for our two Pedispa chairs, hot tubs and showers in treatment rooms and an infrared sauna.”

Chrissy added: “We even have a twin treatment room because we have clients who would like to get treatments with their partner or friends, so they can have facials or massages side-by-side.

“But what I most wanted was to make a space where absolutely everyone can feel safe and get a confidence boost because I’ve been in spas before where I’ve felt uncomfortable and it ruins the experience.”

Men’s treatments available

In particular, Chrissy is keen to welcome more men to The Granite Spa.

“Men’s health and self-care is such a big issue just now and I want to do what I can to help – we recently had the head of a men’s wellness organisation in the spa to have a look and hopefully we can do more as we go forward.”

Book now

Chrissy now has a team of four full-time beauty therapists and two receptionists at The Granite Spa and the business is continuing to grow.

“Our diary is already filling up towards Christmas with new clients and loyal customers who have been with me for years.

“I think a lot of people are really appreciating getting some ‘me time’ and are coming to get some time for themselves.”

Book your treatments and find out more at The Granite Spa’s website and follow them on Facebook for the latest news and offers.