Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Menswear secrets: How to dress for winter weather

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
Fjord Buffalo overshirt in red, £79, Calder half neck jumper in dark brown, £56, Arrows T-shirt in green, £25, FatFace.
Fjord Buffalo overshirt in red, £79, Calder half neck jumper in dark brown, £56, Arrows T-shirt in green, £25, FatFace.

Gentlemen, it’s time to talk about layers and wicking.

No, they are not medical terms or anything to do with DIY – they are what’s going to keep you warm and dry through the winter months.

As the temperature drops, you could go for one massive puffy anorak, but if you’d rather not look like the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters, then layers are the way to go.

By layers, we mean wearing well-chosen separates all at the same time, for example a vest, a shirt, a sweater, a jacket and a gilet.

It keeps you warm because heat is retained between the layers, and each layer can be relatively thin, which makes for a less unwieldy outfit.

It also means that as you go between different heat zones, say from the match, to the car, to the shops, to the cafe, you can cast a layer and won’t have a big bulky coat to manage.

What materials should you be wearing?

Now, you’re on board with layers, let’s get technical because it’s not so much the style and cut of the garment that matters, but the material.

Your base layer at least should be a wicking material, meaning it will pull moisture away from your skin and move it to the outer layers to evaporate, so that sweat doesn’t cling to you, making you cold and uncomfortable.

Each layer needs to play its part in this process – it’s not an outfit, it’s a system.

Good wicking fabrics include polyester, Merino wool and silk.

So now you’ve got an excuse to invest in some silk boxers – just say you’re “following the science”.

Our top picks:

Ives Fairisle half neck jumper in grey, £60, FatFace.
Burnt orange overhead hoodie, £8, Primark.
M&S Collection Merino wool scarf, £29.50, Marks and Spencer.
M&S Collection authentic checked overshirt, £39.50, Marks and Spencer.
M&S Collection Fair Isle crew neck jumper, £29.50, Marks and Spencer.
M&S Collection ribbed jumper, £29.50, Marks and Spencer.
Men’s padded gilet, £39.99, M&Co.
Ovenger gloves, £45, Dune London.
Men’s stripe knit, £26.99, M&Co.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]