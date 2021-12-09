Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Why everyone should have a Christmas jumper

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 9, 2021, 5:00 pm
Christmas jumper, £34.99; skirt, £34.99, M&Co.
There is something faintly ridiculous about Christmas jumpers but that’s why we love them.

They have come a long way in recent years and many are now vaguely flattering with longer lines, softer fabrics and subtle motifs.

Some are so understated that it may not be obvious at first glance what is and what isn’t a Christmas jumper until a closer look reveals the repeating pattern of a tiny reindeer or striped candy cane.

But is subtle really what we want from a Christmas jumper? Isn’t the real joy in them that they are garish and silly?

Not that long ago, if you wanted a Christmas jumper you had to knit one – and no-one ever actually wanted a Christmas jumper, they were foisted upon them by well-meaning aunts and grannies.

And then something happened, overnight the Christmas jumper was so uncool it was cool, and then it became mainstream, as is so often the case in fashion.

Suddenly the shops were full of the sort of garments we had previously only worn under protest.

Christmas jumper days were organised in offices up and down the land, sometimes to raise money for charity because some people still needed a reason to don something so daft.

But this year is different, we don’t need a reason, we just need any excuse to smile and to feel like things are slowly getting back to normal.

And if wearing a loud jumper with tufts of tinsel, lights and even sound effects is an indicator of normality, then bring it on.

Season’s greetings:

Christmas Penguin Print Jumper, £16, Matalan.
Men’s beer Christmas jumper, £24.99, M&Co.
Sequin Christmas bauble jumper, £29.99, M&Co.
Men’s Who Ate All The Pies Christmas jumper, £24.99, M&Co.
Let It Snow red sequin Christmas jumper, £29.99, M&Co.
Love & Roses Sequin Reindeer Heart Jumper, £36, Lipsy.
Reindeer Fairisle Jumper in Mint, £24, FatFace.
Christmas novelty cardigan, £14, Primark.
Fairisle novelty cardigan, £12, Primark.

