What £575K can buy you at new Cults housing development

Two stylish showhomes are set to tempt families to put down roots in a new community in the heart of Cults.

Demand is strong for Friarsfield West, a new-build housing development with a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes where prices start at £575k.

Within just one month from the sales launch, the team at house builders CALA Homes say they have already sold five homes.

And to help people visualise what life might be like at the new community, the house builders are inviting people to look round their two new showrooms.

Five-bedroom showhome

Designed by Envision, the five-bedroom Kennedy showhome instantly exudes elegance with herringbone flooring and warm amber and sand decor setting a luxurious tone.

This homely feeling continues into the hallway and views through the length of the property and into the landscaped garden can be taken in.

At the heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen where cooking and entertaining go hand in hand.

Made for entertaining

And whether it’s Sunday roast dinners or games night, the large glass dining table is the perfect place to spend quality time with family or friends.

During the warmer summer months, the French doors can be opened to the garden where there is a seating area.

Tucked in the corner of this room is a charcoal grey integrated fireplace and TV unit with a comfortable cream sofa and marble-effect coffee table.

Even the utility room has a part to play in socialising with friends and family as it has its very own built-in bar.

Meanwhile, family movie nights can be enjoyed in the lounge which has a statement fireplace as well as beautiful decor.

For those who need their sleep, the main bedroom does not disappoint as it is a peaceful haven with contrasting light sand and dark grey tones.

To add to the chilled-out vibes, a crushed velvet, grey chaise lounge can be found in the corner of the room together with an impressive dressing space and en suite.

Working from home is also an option as the fifth bedroom can be used as a study.

Four-bedroom showhome

Situated next door, the four-bedroom Barrie showhome is equally as impressive.

Bright, light and airy throughout, this showhome has a Nordic feel to it which is enhanced by the herringbone flooring, pale blonde wooden furniture and soft boucle fabrics (fabric woven or knitted with boucle yarns).

Cooking is a stylish affair as the kitchen and dining area with French doors out to the garden make alfresco dining a must during summer.

In demand

The Barrie showhome also features a statement fireplace with an integrated TV in the centre.

Knitted textures add a cosy feel to the room while the main bedroom combines soft pinks and greys to create a calming space.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (North), says the showhomes offer a great opportunity for people to see how their lives could look.

“Our two new showhomes at Friarsfield West have completely different styles but both really showcase life in this new community, whether you are looking for a calming haven or the perfect home for entertaining friends and family,” said Fraser.

Fraser also said that demand for the new homes is strong.

“The development is already proving to be extremely popular with five homes sold within a month since the sales launch,” said Fraser.

To book a viewing

Prices at Friarsfield West start from £575,000. The sales office and showhomes are open Tuesday to Saturday for personal visits by appointment.

For further information on CALA Homes, visit www.cala.co.uk