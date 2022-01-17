Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Could you be a minimalist? Why less is more in decor

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
The stripped back simplicity of a Skagerak Vent Stool from Nest, a table and a view.

Film fans may remember a scene in biopic Shadowlands where CS Lewis, played by Anthony Hopkins, and his brother agree upon the merits of saying as little as possible.

Imagine if we applied this pursuit of understatement and restraint not only to conversation but to our lives in general.

We might consume less and value more, gossip less and reflect more, stress less and relax more.

If extended to interior design we would call this approach minimalism, not to be confused with the 1960s art movement of the same name, but an evolution of the architectural principles of modernism where visual clutter is eliminated and structure is reduced to only its essential elements.

It’s not just about being “tidy” despite what television programmes that shame us into throwing away our stuff might have us thinking.”

It’s about working out what we need and how this can best be achieved in an aesthetically pleasing way.

That last part is important, because without beauty, the exercise is pointless.

If we are to eschew ornament, attention should be paid to materials and surfaces and the play of light across them.

It’s not enough to reduce; what remains needs to be pristine and deployed with precision because in the absence of variety and detail, this is the sole focus of attention.

The minimalist lifestyle is not for everyone and for all its apparent simplicity it is, ironically, extraordinarily difficult to achieve from a design point of view and then to maintain given the practicalities of modern living.

But if we can agree that our homes say something about us, the question is, what is it that we want to say?

Our top picks:

Hem Alle Coffee Table, £527, Nest.
Vitra Panton Chair, £275, Nest.
Skagerak Vent Stool, £519, Nest.
Petra Cereal Bowl, Set of Four, £48, Soho House.
Kann Design Cut Three Seater Sofa, £4,073, Nest.
Lassen Vilhelm Three Seater Sofa, £5,491, Nest.
Glass Vase, £24, Next.
Face Line Art Print, £3, Abstract House.
Ngami Royal Blue Mushroom LED Touch Table Lamp, £22, Habitat.
Rust Linen Shade, £26, Habitat.

