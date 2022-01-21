Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winter Olympics: Kirsty Muir ‘honoured’ to be selected for Team GB for Beijing Winter Olympics

By Sophie Goodwin
January 21, 2022, 10:42 am Updated: January 21, 2022, 4:28 pm
Kirsty Muir has been selected for Team GB ahead of the Winter Olympics.
Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirsty Muir has expressed her delight at being selected for Team GB for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Muir is joined in the GB squad by alpine skier Alex Tilley (Torphins) and cross-country skiers Andrew Musgrave and Andrew Young, who are both part of Huntly Nordic Ski Club.

Perth-born Charlie Guest who studies psychology at the University of Aberdeen will join Tilley in the alpine events.

Musgrave and Young will be joined in the cross country team by James Clugnet. He was born in Grenoble, France and is a member of the Highland Nordic Ski Club.

Seventeen-year-old Muir, who won a silver medal in 2020’s Winter Youth Olympics, will make her senior Winter Olympic debut in Beijing when she competes in the Freeski Slopestyle and Big Air events.

Muir said of her selection: “I’m so excited and honoured to be selected to represent Team GB at the Winter Olympic Games.

“Its been one of my dreams for a long time. Thank you to everyone who supports me.”

Musgrave, and Young will be competing in their fourth successive Winter Olympics, while Tilley makes her second appearance having competed in PyeongChang in 2018.

Georgie Harland, Team GB Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Chef de Mission, said: “It is great to see representation across more disciplines than we have taken to a Games before and equally fantastic mix of both youth and experience as we welcome nine Olympic debutants to the team.

“The squad has proved themselves to be extremely competitive on the world stage over the past few seasons and I look forward to seeing them perform on the Olympic stage in just a couple weeks’ time.”

The 2022 Winter Olympics commences on February 4 and runs until February 20.

