Winter Olympics: Kirsty Muir ‘honoured’ to be selected for Team GB for Beijing Winter Olympics

Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirsty Muir has expressed her delight at being selected for Team GB for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Muir is joined in the GB squad by alpine skier Alex Tilley (Torphins) and cross-country skiers Andrew Musgrave and Andrew Young, who are both part of Huntly Nordic Ski Club.

Perth-born Charlie Guest who studies psychology at the University of Aberdeen will join Tilley in the alpine events.

Musgrave and Young will be joined in the cross country team by James Clugnet. He was born in Grenoble, France and is a member of the Highland Nordic Ski Club.

Seventeen-year-old Muir, who won a silver medal in 2020’s Winter Youth Olympics, will make her senior Winter Olympic debut in Beijing when she competes in the Freeski Slopestyle and Big Air events.

Muir said of her selection: “I’m so excited and honoured to be selected to represent Team GB at the Winter Olympic Games.

“Its been one of my dreams for a long time. Thank you to everyone who supports me.”

Musgrave, and Young will be competing in their fourth successive Winter Olympics, while Tilley makes her second appearance having competed in PyeongChang in 2018.

Georgie Harland, Team GB Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Chef de Mission, said: “It is great to see representation across more disciplines than we have taken to a Games before and equally fantastic mix of both youth and experience as we welcome nine Olympic debutants to the team.

“The squad has proved themselves to be extremely competitive on the world stage over the past few seasons and I look forward to seeing them perform on the Olympic stage in just a couple weeks’ time.”

The 2022 Winter Olympics commences on February 4 and runs until February 20.