Yvie Burnett on contrasting performances at the Baftas

I got out to the garden this week to tidy up the remaining leaves and small branches the storms decorated the lawn with.

It felt good to imagine sitting out there and making it all look pretty again.

Gordon even washed down the patio and got the garden furniture back out.

Whatever next? Maybe he will be offering to clean the windows or tackle my ironing basket.

We have been considering converting the garage into a music studio.

This was something yet again suggested by Gordon. His argument is that we never put cars in the garage, it’s just a space filled with things we don’t need.

So, while we decide if this is a good idea, we have started throwing out unneeded items.

Next thing was Gordon’s vast CD collection.

Back when CDs were at their height, Gordon was working for a record company, so each week he was given so many.

Now what do we do with them?

If people want to play a specific record nowadays, they search for it on a streaming service instead of rifling through hundreds of albums.

So, realising that a few are sellable, many are perfect gifts for various mates with differing music tastes, dozens are going to the charity shop, and a few are being put in the bin. Gordon has been dividing them into these categories.

Without them and the garden furniture we are seeing a huge space emerging. For my part I’ve had to clear out all the household extras we think we need “just in case”.

Oh, let’s keep the old kettle or a second clothes horse, or maybe four sleeping bags are important.

Honestly, we just convince ourselves that if we have room for something it needs to stay.

Whether or not we go ahead with the conversion, this has been an extremely cathartic experience. After all, just how many pots of half-used paint and bags of compost can we need?

So, this week, like many other families across the UK, we have been asking ourselves whether we would welcome a refugee family into our home?

It was announced that 89,000 households across the UK have expressed interest in the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which is an incredible number.

Of course, for most of us with an extra room, our first thought would immediately be that we would want to help. However, it’s something you have to give a great deal of thought to and think of all possibilities.

Would you find it hard to commit to six months at least?

Would you start regretting having them there and invading your space and using your things? Or would you absolutely love it?

Would you make friends for life and it be one of the best things you ever did?

For some people it might be wonderful company. Or for those whose kids have left home it might be lovely to hear children’s laughter again and for them to know they have done something life-changing.

It certainly renews our faith in society that so many kind people have put themselves forward.

When we had finished all our garage clearing, I sat down to watch the Baftas.

I really wasn’t sure about Rebel Wilson’s hosting. There just seemed to be an awkward silence after every joke and listening to some of her attempts at comedy, it wasn’t really surprising.

Mind you, that “luvvie” kind of audience is difficult to please. It’s as if they are all bitter about not being chosen to host the show themselves. The general public make a much livelier and kinder crowd.

Did you hear Emilia Jones, one of the stars of the film Coda, who sang Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides Now. She sings this song in the film, but live on the Baftas is quite a stage for anyone, and to follow her fellow Welsh singer Shirley Bassey, who had performed earlier, was quite something.

Watch out for Emilia in the future – what a wonderful star in the making.

Did you know that TV presenter and singer Aled Jones is her father?

I texted him to say how much I had enjoyed Emilia’s singing and he told me how nervous she had been.

I find that so endearing. She deserves every bit of success coming her way.

Finally, I just want to send a special message to reader Edith Nicol who wrote me a lovely letter this week.

Have a good week,

Yvie x