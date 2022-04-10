Me and My Buttery: Ellon entrepreneur’s well-travelled baking kits put butteries on the global map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Me and My Buttery: Ellon entrepreneur’s well-travelled baking kits put butteries on the global map

By Andy Morton
April 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Colin Morgan is the inventor of the at-home buttery baking kits, which have travelled far and wide.
When Colin Morgan was made redundant from his oil and gas job in 2020, he turned to Aberdeenshire’s famous butteries to carve himself a whole new global career.

Colin, 55, is the inventor of Col’s Buttery Kits, the original at-home baking kit for butteries and rowies. Started in 2021, Colin now sends the kits all over the UK from his base in Ellon.

And, as his chat with Me and My Buttery, reveals, his kits have ended up in some far-flung places, giving locals abroad a comforting taste of home.

Colin and his Col’s Baking Kits in Ellon.

Hi, there, Colin. We are talking to a buttery expert here, so tell us: how do you eat yours?

Usually straight out of the oven when they are made. Everybody’s different but that’s how I like them.

Is there a correct way to have a buttery?

There are so many different variations of how people eat them so it’s hard to judge which is the right way. The classic way would be to pick it up from the bakery and just eat it. Maybe with a bit of butter on it.

Hot or cold?

Cold. If you’re going to have it hot then it needs to be straight out of the oven. My baking kits give people the opportunity to make their own butteries at home, so they can taste how good they are out of the oven. They have a totally different texture compared to when cold.

Is this why you came up with the kit?

It was because of the age-old story – when someone from Grampian goes to visit relatives, they are always asked to go to the local baker and bring butteries.

The butteries will then sit in a car for a few hours, and people will have to eat as many as they can in a few days.

But with my kits, you can post them for next-day delivery and people can have them at their freshest.

Butteries global Colin Morgan
Colin Morgan’s butteries taste best straight from the oven.

Where have you sent them to?

I’m only sending them to the UK, but there’s nothing stopping people buying a kit and sending it to friends and relatives abroad.

Where have your kits ended up?

I just had a guy posting pictures of his butteries in the Philippines. He’s looking out over a valley and all you see his buttery with a slice of cheese.

There’s also been Australia, New Zealand and the Falkland Isles.

Did you expect your kits to be so well-travelled?

No, I thought it would just be a UK thing but then I found out people were shipping them to their friends abroad.

Do people experiment with the recipe?

Oh, yes. Nothing shocks me nowadays. I’ve had people telling me they’ve added some chilli flakes, cheese and black pudding.

You can make it your own. I mean, you could do garlic and herbs, though why you’d want to I don’t know.

I’m also rolling out a vegan buttery, which should be ready from my online store by the end of the month.

