You won’t believe how high-spec this Aberdeen home is – yours for £369k

If you thought you would never be able to afford your dream home then think again, because it could become a reality. Take a look inside these new homes built in Aberdeen…

That’s because CHAP Homes has been building new 4-bedroom homes for sale in Aberdeen at Countesswells development and it has released a new phase of luxury, high quality detached properties for much less than you would think – priced under £370,000 at just £368,990!

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

But you better act fast as there are only THREE luxury homes in this stunning rural estate four miles outside Aberdeen available on a first come first served basis.

The trio of new homes are called Lochbuie II and are an upgraded version of CHAP Homes’ Lochbuie, which was in demand and quickly sold, so this is a chance not to be missed. Now the developer has created three more that are five square metres bigger than the original Lochbuie.

All three new homes, which are currently under construction at Countesswells, will be located next to the showhome at numbers 8, 9 and 10.

What do the new homes have for this unbelievable price?

• Four bedrooms

• A home office downstairs

• A formal lounge

• An open-plan living, kitchen dining area

What luxury appliances are included as standard?

• Nobilia German kitchen

• Neff appliances in the kitchen

• A combi microwave and oven as well as a single oven

• Roca Spanish bathroom furniture and sanitary ware

• Porcelanosa tiles

• Drench-head shower

• Walk-in wardrobes with bespoke doors

• Downlighters

• USB points throughout

Take a look inside these luxury new homes in Aberdeen:

Explore these high-spec homes in this slideshow!

CHAP Homes is proud to bring these three exclusive properties to the market – as they give homebuyers the chance to own their luxury dream home for a price that is much more affordable. Buyers in the development have already fallen in love with the high-spec homes and could not wait to pay their deposit.

How can I buy one of these 3 new homes in Aberdeen?

If you are looking to buy a new home, and want to enjoy all the benefits of living in a luxury property, then consider arranging a viewing at CHAP Homes’ development in Countesswells. Soon you could be one of the three owners of a luxury Lochbuie II.

If you are interested in seeing the high-spec of this house style, then CHAP Homes would be more than happy for you to view the Lochbuie in person at its Inverurie development, just 20 miles away.