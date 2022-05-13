Aberdeen photographer swaps camera for clippers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen photographer swaps camera for clippers

By Jamie Wilde
May 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 13, 2022, 11:56 am
Richard Frew, from Aberdeen, has turned his dab hand for photography to the world of barbering.
A professional photographer from Aberdeen is seeing life through a new lens after making the switch to barbering.

Richard Frew has been a photographer for more than 10 years but has recently become a fully qualified barber after struggling to find freelance work during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 33-year-old Aberdonian said that the pandemic made him rethink his future.

Richard Frew.

He approached luxury salon Sovereign Grooming on Union Street who agreed to train him and help him pass his SVQ barbering qualification.

Since qualifying last year, Richard has secured a full-time position at Sovereign Grooming – applying his trade as a barber with a digital twist.

Perfect role

Richard said: “When Covid hit, it forced me to think about my career and what I wanted to do.

“Barbering had always interested me; it was a profession where I could continue to be creative and work with people which is something I’ve enjoyed about photography for so many years.”

Richard previously worked as a press photographer for the Evening Express, Daily Record and freelance for BBC Scotland, Marriott Hotels and WWF.

Richard working on a video shoot.

He added that similar traits from his previous work set him in good stead for entering the world of barbering.

“Photography and barbering are both hands-on jobs where you can express yourself while working to deliver what the customer wants,” said Richard.

“Sovereign Grooming has tailored the perfect role for me where not only do I get to work as a barber, I also work on photography and videography for the brand, whilst continuing to carry out my freelance photography in my spare time.

As a career, it’s brilliant to know that you are working every day to make people feel better about themselves.”

“It is genuinely rewarding.”

Never too late to forge new career

Kyle Ross, award-winning barber and co-founder at Sovereign Grooming, was central in helping Richard in his bid to become a fully qualified barber.

He founded Sovereign Grooming in 2016, opening the first salon on Aberdeen’s Union Street and the brand has since opened a salon in Edinburgh as well as a barbering academy in Glasgow.

Kyle said: “Since starting at our Aberdeen salon, Richard has really thrived in his part-barbering, part-digital role and we couldn’t be more delighted to have him as a member of the Sovereign team.

“Richard was extremely motivated and determined from the offset and it was a no-brainer for me to help him start out on what will be a brilliant career path.

“We are genuinely committed to filling the industry with the next round of top talent and Richard is just one example that shows it is never too late to discover a new career path.”

