Aberdeen photographer swaps camera for clippers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A professional photographer from Aberdeen is seeing life through a new lens after making the switch to barbering.

Richard Frew has been a photographer for more than 10 years but has recently become a fully qualified barber after struggling to find freelance work during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 33-year-old Aberdonian said that the pandemic made him rethink his future.

He approached luxury salon Sovereign Grooming on Union Street who agreed to train him and help him pass his SVQ barbering qualification.

Since qualifying last year, Richard has secured a full-time position at Sovereign Grooming – applying his trade as a barber with a digital twist.

Perfect role

Richard said: “When Covid hit, it forced me to think about my career and what I wanted to do.

“Barbering had always interested me; it was a profession where I could continue to be creative and work with people which is something I’ve enjoyed about photography for so many years.”

Richard previously worked as a press photographer for the Evening Express, Daily Record and freelance for BBC Scotland, Marriott Hotels and WWF.

He added that similar traits from his previous work set him in good stead for entering the world of barbering.

“Photography and barbering are both hands-on jobs where you can express yourself while working to deliver what the customer wants,” said Richard.

“Sovereign Grooming has tailored the perfect role for me where not only do I get to work as a barber, I also work on photography and videography for the brand, whilst continuing to carry out my freelance photography in my spare time.

As a career, it’s brilliant to know that you are working every day to make people feel better about themselves.”

“It is genuinely rewarding.”

Never too late to forge new career

Kyle Ross, award-winning barber and co-founder at Sovereign Grooming, was central in helping Richard in his bid to become a fully qualified barber.

He founded Sovereign Grooming in 2016, opening the first salon on Aberdeen’s Union Street and the brand has since opened a salon in Edinburgh as well as a barbering academy in Glasgow.

Kyle said: “Since starting at our Aberdeen salon, Richard has really thrived in his part-barbering, part-digital role and we couldn’t be more delighted to have him as a member of the Sovereign team.

“Richard was extremely motivated and determined from the offset and it was a no-brainer for me to help him start out on what will be a brilliant career path.

“We are genuinely committed to filling the industry with the next round of top talent and Richard is just one example that shows it is never too late to discover a new career path.”

Visit www.sovereign-grooming.com for more information.