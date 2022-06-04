Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the north and north-east’s cutest cats and dogs!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the north and north-east’s cutest cats and dogs!

By Reporter
June 4, 2022, 6:00 am
This week's winner is Bengal kitten Fergus.
Could your pet be the cutest in the whole of the north and north-east?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Bengal kitten Fergus who looks very regal as he takes in his surroundings.

Check out our gallery:

 

The world’s happiest springer spaniel in among the bluebells! One–year-old Peri clearly loved the visit to Castle Fraser with Robert Findlay from Kemnay.
Something old, something new, something borrowed, something… cute! Ellie took pride of place at the wedding of Scott and Karen Fraser from Raemoir.
Bella loves Aden Country Park! Bella lives with Karen Grant and Cameron Mcbain in Peterhead, and has the best set of ears we’ve ever seen.
Eileen Mackenzie claims magnificent Max was helping with the gardening in Perth, but we’re not sure that’s good for the plants…
This was Bengal kitten Fergus’s first time out on his own. He looks like he absolutely owns the place already! Graham Duthie has one confident kitty in Buckie.
What do you get if you cross a Jack Russell with a pug? Cuteness overload, apparently! Cooper, who’s almost three, and his sister Corrie, who’s two, live with Gillian Harrower in Leven.
Wonder why people have dogs? The look of love in marvellous Maple’s eyes for Kim and David Fleming says it all, as they visit Torry Battery, Aberdeen.
What a lovely photo of a Scottish icon by Lorraine Clark. Picturesque, stately, imposing… Rowan has it all! The pair enjoyed a visit to Eilean Donan Castle from their home in Scone.
Well, this is awkward. Donna Petrie from Aberdeen has sent us a picture of a fluffy cloud… Ah, we see now. But to be fair, Digsy’s good looks are sky-high!
Morag is right. Sometimes you just have to stop and smell the flowers. With her around, we bet life is full of fun for Tracey Willetts, Pam and Flora in Elgin.
Lesley Millar is quite the gardener… She’s managed to grow gorgeous puppy Augusta in Aberdeen.
Who knew? Apparently, true happiness is a golden retriever on a picnic table! Brilliant Boano brings joy to Elaine Duncan and Syd Fraser in Aberdeen.
Brilliant Bob takes a walk on the wild (garlic) side during a stroll along the Deeside Way with Alice Robertson from Elgin.
We can totally see the family resemblance, Smudge! Claire Davidson’s jigsaw is impressive but there’s only one top cat in her Aberdeen home.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

