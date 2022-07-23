Yvie Burnett: Facebook is no substitute for face-to-face friendship and laughs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Yvie Burnett: Facebook is no substitute for face-to-face friendship and laughs

By Yvie Burnett
July 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Yvie and friends catch up during the heatwave.
Yvie and friends catch up during the heatwave.

Something in life that I’m, perhaps, guilty of is not spending enough time cultivating my friendships.

Sometimes I lose touch with people or just don’t keep up with them regularly.

Social media and sites like Facebook, especially, have really helped us all to keep abreast of what’s happening in our friends’ worlds, even though we don’t see them.

Of course, it doesn’t replace having a chat on the phone or getting together but it most certainly helps us to be aware of major events in our friends’ lives.

Whether it was due to the realisation that life was too short when wee re hit were hit by a pandemic, or whether it was just having more time on our hands, the appearance of Covid certainly brought Zooming with friends – as well as work colleagues – into our lives in a big way.

Reminiscing with old friends a real treat

Yvie and friends.

I started Zooming with my old flat mates from my university years and it was most definitely, for me, the best thing that came from lockdown.

There is something very special about friends who have known you forever. They know the real you, flaws and all, and often we can just pick up where we left off, and all the years apart are irrelevant.

This weekend, four of my best friends in the world came to stay. We all lived together in various flats and halls of residence as students and, although we have seen each other individually, it’s the first time we have all been together for about 30 years.

Oh, my goodness, I can’t remember the last time I laughed till I cried.

Reminiscing about various things we did over the years was so funny.

Studying for music degrees and specialising in opera was hard work, and we had to be very disciplined, but we also had so much fun.

Ready for a weekend with old friends.

I went straight from Methlick to live in Glasgow with these girls, so that was a huge culture shock and we all really grew up and experienced life together.

Of course, when we planned to get together and stay at my house for a few days, we had no idea it would be in the middle of a heatwave.

Suddenly our get-together seemed like a tropical holiday, which was just perfect.

We opened all the doors and windows, ate every meal outside, stayed out of the sun and under the trees.

My friend down the road was going on holiday and said we could use her pool so, at 7pm when we needed to cool off, we all headed there.

I love these girls and had almost forgotten just how much.

We all felt the same and I’m so grateful that we all had this time to reconnect.

We are hoping to make it a yearly occurrence but, hopefully, it won’t be 40 degrees next year.

Wildfires are no hype

Scotland has seen its share of wildfires (pictured is a wildfire in Macduff earlier this year) but England has not been so lucky this week with fires caused by rising temperatures.

We were so lucky not to have to go anywhere in that weather. I have no idea how people who had to go to work coped.

It really was unbelievable; we were actually having wildfires in our country.

People said there was too much hype about the fact the temperatures were going to reach 40 degrees, but the very real pictures of spontaneous combustion at the sides of roads and houses on fire was not hype.

My friend has a house in Norfolk and she sent me pictures of fire engines and multiple houses on fire in her village.

The news showed footage of houses on fire in London but there were many other areas in England where fires were breaking out due to the heat.

Of course, the Scottish temperature record was broken as well but, as far as I know, you escaped those terrifying wildfires.

If the temperatures in our country are going to continue to increase, I think we will all be moving north of the border.

Proud moment for father of athletics champion

Jake Wightman, right, has just become the 1,500 metre world champion. Pictured at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany, 2018. Photo by Michael Sohn/AP/Shutterstock.

My friend, Catriona, is still staying with us, and Gordon and her are obsessed with the world championship athletics which are taking place in Oregon.

What a wonderfully moving moment when the athletics commentator, Geoff Wightman, announced, “That’s my son and I coach him, and he’s the world champion.”

His son, Jake, had just become the first Brit to be crowned 1500m world champion since Steve Cram in 1983.

Jake Wightman was born in Nottingham but brought up in Scotland, so it means that he is going to be representing Scotland in the Commonwealth Games beginning next week.

Let’s hope the weather in Birmingham cools down a bit before then.

Have a good week everyone,

Yvie x

