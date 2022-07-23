Ross Jack’s Rothes ready for Brechin test despite absentees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross Jack’s Rothes ready for Brechin test despite absentees

By Callum Law
July 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Rothes manager Ross Jack is looking forward to their clash with Brechin City
Rothes manager Ross Jack is looking forward to their clash with Brechin City

Ross Jack believes Rothes can compete with Brechin City despite being without a number of key players.

The Speysiders make the trip to Glebe Park this afternoon without Greg Morrison, Fraser Robertson, Gary Kerr and Wayne Mackintosh due to injury.

Craig Cormack is also taking a break from football due to work commitments.

Despite those setbacks Jack is optimistic ahead of the Breedon Highland League opener.

He said: “Brechin’s a very tough place to go and with not having a full squad it will be even more difficult.

“But on the plus side we’ve got the likes of Steven Mackay and Jake Thomson coming in which is good.

“I think Brechin will be the benchmark this season, with their recruitment and resources they’re probably favourites to win the league.

“It will be a good test but we want to be up there competing as well.

“We’re not going to Glebe Park to be tourists, we’re there to compete and try to take something from the game.”

Experience boost for Brechin

Brechin boss Andy Kirk believes the Hedgemen will be better this term for the experience gained during last season, which was their first in the Highland League.

He said: “It’s a totally different situation for us because we’ve now got a lot of players who have experienced the league.

Brechin boss Andy Kirk believes they are in a better position heading into this season than last

“Last year we were coming into it totally blind with a new squad that was put together quite quickly.

“Looking back over last season with the amount of games we won and the amount of points we got it was a positive season.

“This season we’ve added some fresh faces to the experience we’ve got and we’ll look to build on what we did last year (finishing third).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]