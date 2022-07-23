Ross Jack’s Rothes ready for Brechin test despite absentees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Jack believes Rothes can compete with Brechin City despite being without a number of key players.

The Speysiders make the trip to Glebe Park this afternoon without Greg Morrison, Fraser Robertson, Gary Kerr and Wayne Mackintosh due to injury.

Craig Cormack is also taking a break from football due to work commitments.

Despite those setbacks Jack is optimistic ahead of the Breedon Highland League opener.

He said: “Brechin’s a very tough place to go and with not having a full squad it will be even more difficult.

“But on the plus side we’ve got the likes of Steven Mackay and Jake Thomson coming in which is good.

“I think Brechin will be the benchmark this season, with their recruitment and resources they’re probably favourites to win the league.

“It will be a good test but we want to be up there competing as well.

“We’re not going to Glebe Park to be tourists, we’re there to compete and try to take something from the game.”

Experience boost for Brechin

Brechin boss Andy Kirk believes the Hedgemen will be better this term for the experience gained during last season, which was their first in the Highland League.

He said: “It’s a totally different situation for us because we’ve now got a lot of players who have experienced the league.

“Last year we were coming into it totally blind with a new squad that was put together quite quickly.

“Looking back over last season with the amount of games we won and the amount of points we got it was a positive season.

“This season we’ve added some fresh faces to the experience we’ve got and we’ll look to build on what we did last year (finishing third).”