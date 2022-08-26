Scotia Homes site manager scoops top industry award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotia Homes site manager scoops top industry award

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 26, 2022, 11:45 am
From left, Fraser Stephen with fellow award winners Stephen Milne and Norman Bruce of Scotia Homes.

A former apprentice joiner has been recognised as one of the best site managers in the UK after winning a top housing industry award for the second year running.

Fraser Stephen, who works for Scotia Homes on their Chapelpark development in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, was selected to receive a Quality Award from the National House Building Council at their 2022 Pride in the Job Awards.

The NHBC awards celebrate site managers who have achieved the very highest standards in UK house building by assessing a range of criteria at thousands of site inspections across the country.

With only 450 winners selected out of over 8,000 entrants in the UK, the recipients are among the country’s best housebuilders.

Mr Stephen, age 33, from Peterhead, was one of three Scotia Homes managers to win the award for the quality of the homes they are building, and they were among only 47 winners in Scotland.

Among the company’s other award winners are Norman Bruce, at Culloden West in Inverness, and Stephen Milne at Hazelwood in Blairgowrie.

Seal of Excellence

Mr Stephen will now go through to the next stage of the competition, the Seal of Excellence, with the winners announced later this year.

He said: “It’s a real honour to receive a Pride in the Job Award for the second year running.

“The Awards are a personal goal every year and the recognition makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“I am hugely proud of my team who have risen to the ongoing challenges in the construction industry.

“They have gone the extra mile time and time again to deliver quality homes and this award is a recognition of their effort.”

Hat-trick

This is the first year Scotia has ever won a hat-trick of awards, marking a new company record.

Celebrating the company’s success, Martin Bruce, managing director at Scotia Homes, said: “We are immensely proud of Fraser, who has rightly been recognised for his quality of work at the Pride in the Job Awards for the second year running.

“Having joined the company in 2005 as an apprentice joiner, he has risen through the ranks at Scotia Homes and this award marks him as one of the country’s best housebuilders.

Company record

“To have set a new company record – with three winners at this year’s awards – is a real honour and I believe it is a testament of our dedication in delivering high-quality homes across Scotland.”

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “For more than 40 years Pride in the Job has been an important part of our work to help drive construction quality.

“At NHBC we believe that the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team has the greatest influence on the quality of the finished home.

“By promoting friendly rivalry, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence, Pride in the Job supports the delivery of homes of the highest quality.

“Congratulations to all the 2022 Pride in the Job Quality Award winners. They are an inspiration to us all and should be very proud of the quality of new homes they are creating.”

Scotia Homes is headquartered in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, and has been building homes in the north of Scotland for over 30 years.

They build around 200 new homes per year and currently employ more than 200 staff across the North of Scotland.

