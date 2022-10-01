Iain Cameron, citizen scientist and Columbo of the Cairngorms, thinks climate is snow joke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Iain Cameron, citizen scientist and Columbo of the Cairngorms, thinks climate is snow joke

By Neil Drysdale
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Citizen scientist Iain Cameron has been fascinated with snow since he was growing up in the 1980s.
Citizen scientist Iain Cameron has been fascinated with snow since he was growing up in the 1980s.

He’s the man with the right stuff for the white stuff and Iain Cameron still recalls looking out of his living room window as a nine-year-old and marvelling at a shining patch of snow on distant Ben Lomond.

It was a “Eureka” moment for the youngster, one which developed from a childhood hobby to an adult vocation as a citizen scientist and prolific writer.

Only last week, he was on Ben Nevis, revelling in a smattering of flakes and his passion for the subject has led to him producing more than 20 papers for the Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Journal and a book, The Vanishing Ice, which chronicles the impact of climate change in such places as the Cairngorms.

As a youngster, he used to rummage through his parents’ tatty old AA road atlas and, oblivious to the coffee stains on the cover, learned about all Scotland’s hills, mountains and other high places. At that stage, he regarded it as a “secret code”, but in true detective fashion, Cameron has spent many years mapping out his specialist subject.

A television natural

His work can be dangerous. Climbing to Garbe Choire Mor, the most isolated corrie in the Cairngorms, takes nerves of steel. Every footstep is a lottery and he knows a forward fall would be catastrophic, “ending almost certainly in serious injury or, God forbid, worse”. The whole gully is a “ticking time bomb”, but Cameron perseveres.

Nature isn’t to be messed with, but nor is it to be feared. With concentration and focus and the right equipment, he can gradually amass a wealth of evidence on what’s going on.

Sports commentator Andrew Cotter with his beloved Labradors Olive and Mabel.

He has logged how Scotland’s seasons have changed since he was growing up in the 1980s. Frozen winters and long-lasting patches of snow were normal during that era, right through the following decade.

But then, at the dawn of the new millennium, he noticed things were changing. Fewer patches of snow survived from one year to the next and he turned into the Columbo of the Cairngorms, constantly returning with another query.

Snowfall lifts his spirits

He appreciates the consequences of climate change are hard to pin down, but they will certainly transform the look of the hills and that’s a source of anxiety for him and others. After all, who doesn’t relish opening their curtains in the morning and seeing the first winter snows shining brightly in the dawn sun?

Alright, plenty of harassed commuters in the big cities might demur, but Cameron’s an idiosyncratic character, somebody who makes a habit of wandering as lonely as a cloud.

The isolation doesn’t worry him. Distractions do. If he’s on his guard and doing his research properly, forget about music, taking selfies or strutting around on peaks.

This NASA image shows heavy snow engulfing Scotland.

Canine companion

However, he has occasionally been joined on his travels by the likes of comedian Ed Byrne and BBC sports commentator Andrew Cotter, whose cherished Labradors, Olive and Mabel, became an internet sensation during Covid lockdown.

And Cameron has never forgotten the morning when two hardy men and their canine companion went climbing in the Highlands.

They gazed and gasped at Ben Lawers, resplendent in miles of unbroken spring snow and the whole trip was a treat. And, as he continues to spend his weekends in the north of Scotland doing fieldwork and checking on the depth and quality of the falls in the Highlands, there’s no doubt Cameron is in his element.

Just don’t ask him if we can expect a white Christmas. He’s a scientist, not a bookie!

You can find out more at @theiaincameron

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I put on my wedding band, and I have to laugh
President John F. Kennedy speaks during a televised address to the nation about the Cuban missile crisis in October 1962. Photo: Getty Images.
North Scots recall how they feared nuclear war during the Cuban missile crisis 60…
Protests have taken place around the world against the mobilisation of an extra 300,000 Russian troops.
George Mitchell: The west is playing right into Putin’s hands...
CR0013768 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Recipe feature - Crafty Pickle Co, Poynernook Road, Aberdeen. Picture of (L-R) Madi Myers and Arthur Serini. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 06/09/2019
Crafty Pickle Co: Meet the duo tackling food waste through fermentation one city at…
Steve Clarke had much to celebrate this week as his Scotland side clinched UEFA Nations League promotion.
What we learned this week... about bans, Eurovision fans and Aberdeen's plans for Union…
Yvie with celebrities including singer Fleur East.
Yvie Burnett celebrates return of Strictly and aunt's 99th birthday
The Nobel Prize has a surprising and fascinating history.
Skye's explosive past and its link to the Nobel Prize
Scotmid raised £375k for children's hospices including CHAS.
Aberdeenshire family 'forever grateful' for Chas support, as Scotmid makes £375k donation
Tango Turtle Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Get a taste of the Caribbean at Aberdeen's Tango Turtle
Albyn School in Aberdeen has welcomed Masha, who lived near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine.
What a week: Nasa has a blast while we worry about butter

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks