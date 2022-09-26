Two people taken to hospital after one-car crash on A947 near Newmachar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital after a one-car crash near Newmachar.

Emergency services were called to the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road, between Newmachar and Struan, at about 12.30pm.

The alarm was raised at about 12.30pm. Two people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

The extent of the injuries is not yet clear.

The road was shut for about two hours, and reopened at 2.20pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.30pm on Monday, September 26, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on the A947.”

An ambulance spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 12.25pm to attend an incident near Newmachar.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic response unit and one of our special operations response teams attended the scene and two patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”