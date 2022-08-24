House-hunting for a ‘grand home’ in Aberdeen – with the best of both worlds?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you love the great outdoors and being surrounded by nature, as well as being close to all that the city centre can offer? Then this development of Bridge of Don houses for sale could be for you….

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Green Park at Grandhome is a development by Cala Homes which is in its third phase*.

This beautiful new housing estate is built on a hillside so, naturally, is surrounded by lush green spaces and amazing views.

And, because of its hillside location, it also has that ‘away-from-it-all’ vibe – making you feel like you are many miles outside of the city centre – when, in fact, Aberdeen city centre is just three miles away!

Bridge of Don houses are in high demand, so these new properties are expected to be snapped up rather quickly. And, judging by all the selling points these new homes have, it won’t be long before they each have buyers!

From two to five bedrooms – there is a home for every size of family

Whether you are a first-time buyer or looking to climb on to the next rung of the property ladder, there is a home here for you as there are a mix of terraced, semi-detached or detached styles with two, three, four or five bedrooms.

Here are some of the highlights of these properties in the aptly-named Green Park at Grandhome development:

They are located in a new urban village in Bridge of Don

They have a stunning hilltop location surrounded by green open spaces

They have a high specification inside and out

Prices start at just £248,000

Now, take a look inside the properties, and see what is on offer, by viewing this video:

How can I put in my note of interest for the stunning Bridge of Don houses – or arrange a viewing?

To enquire about the Green Park at Grandhome development, book an appointment with Cala Homes to discuss your requirements.

Visit Cala Homes website to find out more.

*Green Park at Grandhome is the third phase of Cala’s development. It follows on from phase two ‘Mains of Grandhome’ and phase one ‘Cala at Grandhome’.