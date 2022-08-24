House-hunting for a ‘grand home’ in Aberdeen – with the best of both worlds?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

House-hunting for a ‘grand home’ in Aberdeen – with the best of both worlds?

In partnership with Cala Homes
August 24, 2022, 2:04 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 9:22 am

Do you love the great outdoors and being surrounded by nature, as well as being close to all that the city centre can offer? Then this development of Bridge of Don houses for sale could be for you….

Green Park at Grandhome is a development by Cala Homes which is in its third phase*.

This beautiful new housing estate is built on a hillside so, naturally, is surrounded by lush green spaces and amazing views.

And, because of its hillside location, it also has that ‘away-from-it-all’ vibe – making you feel like you are many miles outside of the city centre – when, in fact, Aberdeen city centre is just three miles away!

A CGI of one of the Bridge of Don houses for sale in the new phase, Green Park at Grandhome.

Bridge of Don houses are in high demand, so these new properties are expected to be snapped up rather quickly. And, judging by all the selling points these new homes have, it won’t be long before they each have buyers!

From two to five bedrooms – there is a home for every size of family

Whether you are a first-time buyer or looking to climb on to the next rung of the property ladder, there is a home here for you as there are a mix of terraced, semi-detached or detached styles with two, three, four or five bedrooms.

Here are some of the highlights of these properties in the aptly-named Green Park at Grandhome development:

There are a number of house styles at Green Park at Grandhome to suit growing families
  • They are located in a new urban village in Bridge of Don
  • They have a stunning hilltop location surrounded by green open spaces
  • They have a high specification inside and out
  • Prices start at just £248,000

Now, take a look inside the properties, and see what is on offer, by viewing this video:

 

How can I put in my note of interest for the stunning Bridge of Don houses – or arrange a viewing?

To enquire about the Green Park at Grandhome development, book an appointment with Cala Homes to discuss your requirements.

Visit Cala Homes website to find out more.

*Green Park at Grandhome is the third phase of Cala’s development. It follows on from phase two ‘Mains of Grandhome’ and phase one ‘Cala at Grandhome’.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0
Too Good To Go: Should you consider reserving a £3 mystery bag from Charles…
0
How to pet proof your home with safety and design in mind
0
Jim McColl: Why owning an allotment is so worthwhile
0
Aberdeen nurse on why getting a dog was the best medicine
0
Vet charity warns of hidden costs of owning a dog
0
6 ways to indulge in a little 'me' time and invest in yourself
9 awe-inspiring things to see at this history festival in Aberdeen
Top 5 steps to save water, energy, and money in your bathroom
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0

More from Press and Journal

Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0