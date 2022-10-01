Walk to School Month: Time for children to get togged up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

International Walk to School Month runs through the whole of October and at this time of year children are likely to enjoy the morning exercise more if they are well wrapped up in something snazzy, says Jacqueline Wake Young.

Darker mornings and chilly days can make it more difficult than usual to get children up and out in time for school.

As well as lots of cosy coats and fancy footwear to coax them outdoors this autumn, there is also the chance to earn badges simply by braving the cooler weather at the start of each weekday.

October is International Walk to School Month, which is an opportunity for children to join hundreds of thousands of pupils across the globe celebrating the walk to school.

UK charity Living Streets has set up WOW, the walk to school challenge, and more than 280 primary schools in Scotland are now taking part.

Using the interactive WOW Travel Tracker, pupils log how they travel to school each day and if they walk, cycle or scoot, they are rewarded with a badge.

Living Streets says that on average, WOW schools see a 30% reduction in car journeys taken to the school gate and a 23% increase in walking rates.

The WOW theme for 2022/2023 is Walk Through Time, with pupils collecting a new badge each month while learning about key historic moments including great journeys that changed the world.

Stephen Edwards, chief executive of Living Streets said: “Making small changes can help alleviate some of the rising living costs we are all facing and help the environment.

“Most people live within walking distance of their nearest primary school. Leaving the car at home for short trips, such as the school journey, could save hundreds of pounds over the year.

“At the same time, families will benefit from the health benefits of being active and the social benefits of spending time together.”

Living Streets is being supported this year by emergency doctor and children’s television presenter, Dr Ronx, who said: “I’m thrilled to be the new ambassador for WOW.

“With notable increases in air pollution, rising childhood inactivity and post-lockdown poor mental health, encouraging children to be more active and ditching school run drives for more sustainable modes of transport is imperative.”

