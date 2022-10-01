Walk to School Month: Time for children to get togged up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Walk to School Month: Time for children to get togged up

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
International Walk to School Month runs through the whole of October and at this time of year children are likely to enjoy the morning exercise more if they are well wrapped up in something snazzy, says Jacqueline Wake Young.

Darker mornings and chilly days can make it more difficult than usual to get children up and out in time for school.

As well as lots of cosy coats and fancy footwear to coax them outdoors this autumn, there is also the chance to earn badges simply by braving the cooler weather at the start of each weekday.

Brights Stripe Glove Two-Pack, £10, Accessorize.

October is International Walk to School Month, which is an opportunity for children to join hundreds of thousands of pupils across the globe celebrating the walk to school.

UK charity Living Streets has set up WOW, the walk to school challenge, and more than 280 primary schools in Scotland are now taking part.

Kylie Burgundy Borg Coat, £42, M&Co.

Using the interactive WOW Travel Tracker, pupils log how they travel to school each day and if they walk, cycle or scoot, they are rewarded with a badge.

Living Streets says that on average, WOW schools see a 30% reduction in car journeys taken to the school gate and a 23% increase in walking rates.

The WOW theme for 2022/2023 is Walk Through Time, with pupils collecting a new badge each month while learning about key historic moments including great journeys that changed the world.

Kids’ Camo Puffer Jacket, £30, M&Co.

Stephen Edwards, chief executive of Living Streets said: “Making small changes can help alleviate some of the rising living costs we are all facing and help the environment.

“Most people live within walking distance of their nearest primary school. Leaving the car at home for short trips, such as the school journey, could save hundreds of pounds over the year.

Kids’ Dinosaur Print Fleece, £18, M&Co.

“At the same time, families will benefit from the health benefits of being active and the social benefits of spending time together.”

Living Streets is being supported this year by emergency doctor and children’s television presenter, Dr Ronx, who said: “I’m thrilled to be the new ambassador for WOW.

Kids’ Jacket, £54.99 (RRP £110), TK Maxx.

“With notable increases in air pollution, rising childhood inactivity and post-lockdown poor mental health, encouraging children to be more active and ditching school run drives for more sustainable modes of transport is imperative.”

Top picks…

Unisex Kids’ Letter Print Puffer Coat made using recycled polyester, £14, Primark.
Boys’ Peak Baffle Quilt Coat, £94.95, Barbour International.
Kid’s monster gloves, £8, M&Co.
Kylie Denim Borg Lined Jacket, £32, M&Co.
