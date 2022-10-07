Comedy laughs, music and dance: Five things to do this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is well and truly festivals galore across the north and north-east this weekend.

From barrels of laughs at the return of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival to the trad and folk sounds of Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Festival, this year’s festival season is far from over.

Take a look at our top-five picks for festivals to get stuck into across the north and north-east this weekend.

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

After being in hibernation since 2019, the return of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival is cramming comedy into as many corners of the city centre as possible with 11 days of fun and laughter, culminating on Sunday October 16.

Taking place in a variety of different venues – from theatres to atmospheric pubs – the festival’s headliners include Milton Jones, Daniel Sloss, Jack Dee and Harry Hill.

Tickets start from as little as £7. Top picks this Saturday night include Mancunian comedian Stephen Bailey.

Visit aberdeenperformingarts.com for tickets and more information.

Northern Stories Festival

Also running until Sunday October 16 across various venues in Caithness is Northern Stories Festival.

From the Orkneyinga saga to the stories of Neil Gunn, the festival will be celebrating the often forgotten tales of Scotland’s rugged northern coast, with a keen focus on travel and nature writing.

Award-winning musician Mairi Campbell performs at Latheron Village Hall in Wick this Saturday while local author Gail Anthea Brown hosts a writing workshop at Lyth Arts Centre this Sunday on Caithness Myths and Legends.

Visit lytharts.org.uk/northern-stories-festival for more information.

Provenance Festival

Fans of north-east food and drink have the chance to savour the last remaining events taking place at this year’s Provenance Festival, which draws to a close this Sunday.

Beer tasting and tours, chocolate-truffle-making workshops and ice cream taste tests are just a handful of what’s left in store at various spots throughout the north-east.

Visit provenancefestival.co.uk for more information and click on the website’s events map page to view events closest to you.

Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Festival

If you’re looking for a fine Shetland knees-up to warm up the October evenings, then the 33rd Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Festival should have just the thing.

This year’s festival features 150 local musicians and 60 invited musicians from elsewhere across four days of live entertainment, which rounds up this Sunday.

One of the most celebrated events for traditional accordion and fiddle music within Scotland, you’ll also have the chance to get your dancing shoes on at many events here.

Visit shetlandaccordionandfiddle.com for tickets and more information.

Braemar Literary Festival

Ian Rankin, Kate Mosse and an array of other highly established, world-renowned authors are set to descend upon Braemar this weekend for this year’s Braemar Literary Festival.

Hands-on workshops are available for kids to enjoy across the weekend, as well as poetry readings and spoken word showcases from the likes of Aberdeen’s Mae Diansangu.

Various Braemar venues including the Fife Arms and St Margaret’s will be hosting events up until Sunday.

Visit braemarliteraryfestival.co.uk for tickets and more information.