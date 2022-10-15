Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region

By Felicity Donohoe
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Iconic Scottish setting? Check. Gorgeously heroic looking dog? Nailed it! Josie achieves pup picture perfection while on holiday at Prince’s Bay on Eriskay.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is the majestic Josie from Moray. Her owners Irene and Roddy Young captured this stunning picture of her while on holiday at Prince’s Bay on Eriskay.

Check out our gallery below

Yes, Glory, whatever you want, it’s yours! Natalia Mackay’s stylish girl shows off in Stoneywood.
One for all… Harris was delighted when his cousins Ben and Fergus visited from Jim and Rosemary Conn’s in Forres. We bet the terrific trio kept Claire Brown busy in Turriff.
This is just some waves… Ah, no, we see you, Shammy! The stunning petit basset griffon Vendeen’s lovely fur blends with the sea during a walk with Gerrard McMahon in Aberdeen.
With that fabulous smile, Murphy must spread joy when out in Banff with Olivia and Nathan Wiseman.
Judging by his cheeky face, Jenson has plans to dry off right next to Carolyn and Alan Morrison near Kintore!
Dashing Flynn certainly lives up to his swashbuckling namesake Errol with his movie-star good looks! The beauty from Banff lives with John and Elaine Watt.
You want a dog with character, get a pug… or two! Diane Christie’s wonderfully expressive pups, Ozzy and Wilma, shine in Elgin.
Binky might be outnumbered, but we know who our money’s on in this stand-off! Rebecca Bruce says eight-month-old Binky is shaping up to be an excellent sheepdog in Brechin.
He may be called Gizmo, but there’s no way this wee gem turns into a gremlin at midnight! Claire Stirton enjoys snuggles in Blairgowrie.
He’s sitting still, but something tells us Vinny is a bundle of energy in Kirkcaldy! We bet David, Cherie and Ashley Gourley have loads of fun.
Reggie the cocker spaniel pup puts his best fluffy paw forward as he poses at Cairnbulg. He lives at Inverallochy with mum Deborah, dad Billy and big brother Richie Whyte.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pets At Home gift card. At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such
as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

