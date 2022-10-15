Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building

By Louise Glen
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The Friends of the Old High Church group in Inverness is planning to make a bid for the purchase of the former kirk building, if it can gain the support of the community.

Unveiling a community consultation, the charity plans to gain the support of locals to reopen the building as a historic and cultural attraction.

The Church of Scotland said a closing date for the building had not been set, in spite of a number of interested parties in the Ness-side property.

Jean Slater, a member of the Friends of Old High Church group, said its plans were gaining momentum.

She said: “The Old High Church is one of the most important historical buildings in Inverness.

“It is category A-listed, which means it is a ‘building of special architectural or historic interest which are outstanding examples of a particular period, style or building type.'”

Did you know the Friends of the Old High Church had their inaugural meeting in 2015We’re launched in 2016And became a registered charity in 2017

Posted by Friends of The Old High Church on Thursday, 13 October 2022

Mrs Slater, who helped to found the friend’s group in 2015, long before it was mooted that the building would close, said it would be hard work but with commitment the building could become one of Inverness’ greatest assets.

“The Old High congregation was the oldest congregation in Inverness,” she said.

“The church – the historic town church of Inverness – mainly dates from the 18th Century.

“Its site, overlooking the banks of the River Ness, has been used for worship since Celtic times.”

The church was closed in July. This week we reported a tent had been pitched in its grounds.

Tourists regularly visit the grounds of the Old High Church.  Image: Old High Church.

Mrs Slater added: “Our vision is for the church to be saved, preserved, and developed as an affordable not-for-profit venue, which provides benefit to the community and continues to be an important asset for the city, locals, and visitors.”

The group is now speaking with others in Inverness to gather ideas for how the church can be used in the future.

It hopes that people will come forward with a mix of community activities and those more focused on generating revenue.

What events could be held in Old High?

Some early suggestions for activities could be:

  • The building could be open daily for tours showcasing its historic past dating from St Columba.
  • The history and Old High’s connection to the Battle of Culloden. The tower was used as a prison and the graveyard for the execution of Jacobite prisoners.
  • The Cameron Highlanders connection to the church.
  • The Outlander tourists who have taken a “phenomenal” interest in the Highlands, Culloden and Inverness.
  • Space could be made available for various activities, including education, weddings, private hire.
  • Evenings could see the space also being available for hire by choral and other  music groups.

Members needed to spearhead kirk plans

Mrs Slater said: “Our plan would be to make minimal changes to the interior, keeping the integrity and character of the church is important to our vision.

“However, to enable a range of activities to take place in the church adding toilets would be essential, as would other minor additions, such as increased security.”

Friends of Old High Church are now at the stage of building a steering group, and would like people to contact them to offer support and advice.

She said: “We are hoping businesses will come forward to help support us and shape the work that we will do.

Old High in Inverness. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We know it is an uphill struggle – but it is the right thing for us to do. We need to explore every avenue to make sure this most historic of buildings is kept in community ownership.

“The purchase of the building will be just the beginning but to do this we will need to consider the feasibility, can it be done, and viability, can it be sustainable in the future.”

Yesterday, a Church of Scotland spokesman said: “A union was formed between Old High Church and St Stephen’s Church in 2003 and last year the congregation voted in favour of retaining St Stephen’s Church as it was no longer financially viable to retain both buildings and the age and location of the Old High means that it is less suited to the needs of a 21st Century congregation.

“The Old High building is currently for sale and has attracted interest from potential buyers. However, we are unable to give further details at this stage as the building is being actively marketed and no closing date has yet been set.”

Anyone wishing to contact the group can email oldhighfriends@gmail.com or on its Facebook page.

