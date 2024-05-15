Stunning Balmedie Beach property is architect-designed with five bedrooms

With a beautiful name and equally lovely location, Whitewood sits on North Beach Road, at Balmedie, Aberdeen.

It was completed less than a decade ago, in 2015, and is an impressive, five-bedroom detached home with south-facing garden.

The architect-designed property enjoys a tranquil setting and extensive garden grounds.

Balmedie Beach home has views towards the sea

Located within the coastal village of Balmedie, Whitewood offers uninterrupted views towards the sea while being surrounded by mature woodland.

It has been well maintained by the current owners and is in walk-in condition, with high-quality finishes throughout.

Whitewood is a uniquely-designed property with charming contemporary characteristics. And Balmedie Beach is just a few minutes’ walk away.

The property benefits from a bio-mass heating system with ground floor under-floor heating, double glazing and ample storage facilities.

Property offers indoor-outdoor lifestyle

The grand lounge has a peaceful and picturesque outlook, with wall-to-wall windows and French doors out to the garden for that desirable indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

The spacious kitchen is set on open plan with the dining and family room together – providing a superb living, dining and entertaining space.

The kitchen is comprehensively equipped and has feature lighting and quality integrated appliances.

The kitchen island incorporates workspace and storage as well as a breakfast bar, ideal for casual dining or meals on the go.

Space to dine and entertain

The versatile dining and family area offers plenty of space for formal dining

and entertaining.

From here, bi-fold doors lead out to a composite decking area in the garden.

On the ground floor there are two spacious double bedrooms that have patio doors out to the rear garden.

Also on this level is a cloakroom WC with white two-piece suite and a handy utility room.

From the reception hall, a split-level carpeted staircase with wooden balustrade and handrail leads to the next level.

Moving upstairs, the upper hallway has a Velux window to allow for lots of natural daylight, and there is also a large illuminated walk-in storage cupboard.

The beautiful master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows which frame a scenic view

over woodland towards the sea.

Walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room

There’s also an illuminated walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious en suite shower room.

The remaining two large double bedrooms are decorated in fresh, modern tones and have attractive laminate wood flooring.

The family bathroom is fitted with a stylish white three-piece suite, with a separate double shower enclosure.

Balmedie home in countryside setting

Outside, the garden grounds sit against a countryside backdrop and enjoy a high degree of privacy. They are surrounded with mature trees and shrubs.

There is an extensive lawn, which is ideal for children and pets to run about and play, as well as a large decking area on which to enjoy the lovely surroundings.

The gated driveway provides ample off-street parking for several vehicles.

There is also a large and very useful detached outbuilding with laminate flooring, loft space, power and light.

The current owners started the business Indi + Will at the property, using this outbuilding, which demonstrates its potential as a valuable work space.

Whitewood is on the market at offers over £590,000 with Andersonbain LLP and is on the aspc website.

