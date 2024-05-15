Stunning Balmedie Beach property is architect-designed with five bedrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stunning Balmedie Beach property is architect-designed with five bedrooms

Whitewood is a detached property near Balmedie Beach and was completed in 2015, featuring a south-facing garden, French doors and beautiful finishes throughout.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Whitewood sits on North Beach Road, at Balmedie, Aberdeen.
Whitewood sits on North Beach Road, at Balmedie, Aberdeen.

With a beautiful name and equally lovely location, Whitewood sits on North Beach Road, at Balmedie, Aberdeen.

It was completed less than a decade ago, in 2015, and is an impressive, five-bedroom detached home with south-facing garden.

The architect-designed property enjoys a tranquil setting and extensive garden grounds.

Balmedie Beach home has views towards the sea

Located within the coastal village of Balmedie, Whitewood offers uninterrupted views towards the sea while being surrounded by mature woodland.

It has been well maintained by the current owners and is in walk-in condition, with high-quality finishes throughout.

Open-plan living and dining area in the house for sale in Balmedie, featuring large floor-to-ceiling windows.
This Balmedie Beach property is light and airy.

Whitewood is a uniquely-designed property with charming contemporary characteristics. And Balmedie Beach is just a few minutes’ walk away.

The property benefits from a bio-mass heating system with ground floor under-floor heating, double glazing and ample storage facilities.

Property offers indoor-outdoor lifestyle

The grand lounge has a peaceful and picturesque outlook, with wall-to-wall windows and French doors out to the garden for that desirable indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

The spacious kitchen is set on open plan with the dining and family room together – providing a superb living, dining and entertaining space.

Bright entrance hallway at Whitewood.
The lovely entrance hallway and staircase at Whitewood.

The kitchen is comprehensively equipped and has feature lighting and quality integrated appliances.

The kitchen island incorporates workspace and storage as well as a breakfast bar, ideal for casual dining or meals on the go.

Space to dine and entertain

The versatile dining and family area offers plenty of space for formal dining
and entertaining.

From here, bi-fold doors lead out to a composite decking area in the garden.

On the ground floor there are two spacious double bedrooms that have patio doors out to the rear garden.

Also on this level is a cloakroom WC with white two-piece suite and a handy utility room.

From the reception hall, a split-level carpeted staircase with wooden balustrade and handrail leads to the next level.

Lounge of the house for sale near Balmedie Beach, featuring French doors out to the garden.
The lounge with French doors out to the garden.

Moving upstairs, the upper hallway has a Velux window to allow for lots of natural daylight, and there is also a large illuminated walk-in storage cupboard.

The beautiful master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows which frame a scenic view
over woodland towards the sea.

Walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room

There’s also an illuminated walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious en suite shower room.

The remaining two large double bedrooms are decorated in fresh, modern tones and have attractive laminate wood flooring.

The family bathroom is fitted with a stylish white three-piece suite, with a separate double shower enclosure.

Open-plan kitchen, dining and family room in the Aberdeen property.
The kitchen is set on open plan with the dining and family room.

Balmedie home in countryside setting

Outside, the garden grounds sit against a countryside backdrop and enjoy a high degree of privacy. They are surrounded with mature trees and shrubs.

There is an extensive lawn, which is ideal for children and pets to run about and play, as well as a large decking area on which to enjoy the lovely surroundings.

Stylish sitting area with access to the garden.
A lovely space to sit with access straight to the garden.

The gated driveway provides ample off-street parking for several vehicles.

There is also a large and very useful detached outbuilding with laminate flooring, loft space, power and light.

The current owners started the business Indi + Will at the property, using this outbuilding, which demonstrates its potential as a valuable work space.

Whitewood is on the market at offers over £590,000 with Andersonbain LLP and is on the aspc website.

The large decking area and garden at Whitewood.
The large decking area and garden at Whitewood.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Property

Lady Carbisdale has raised a court action against SSEN
Carbisdale Castle owner goes to court over SSEN plans for power line she says…
Mill of Beltie near Banchory is one of the exceptional homes on the market.
Six superb homes on the market from Banchory to Beauly
Urquhart Castle, near Inverness
Five spectacular castles all within an hour's drive of Inverness
Julie and Lawrence Fraser have beautifully renovated their stunning home in Elgin's Mayne Road.
Elegant Elgin home with amazing garden on the market for £455,000
Dundarg Castle lies on the rugged Aberdeenshire coastline. Image: Savills.
Aberdeenshire castle which appeared in Netflix's 'The Crown' on the market for £675,000
Richard Conachan and his wife Laura have given their period property a makeover.
Richard and Laura share the secrets behind their Aberdeen property renovation
Torries Croft near Alford, Aberdeenshire, is both luxurious and cosy.
Torries Croft in Aberdeenshire is a luxurious haven for horse-lovers
Moredun Lodge in Milltimber. Image: Savills.
Milltimber lodge perfect for entertaining on sale for £1.25m
Former Manse with its own waterfall up for sale.
Former manse near Loch Ness with 'panoramic mountain views' and own waterfall on sale…
Kinlochfollart is one of the amazing homes on the market in the Isle of Skye.
Six charming homes for sale from Aberdeen to the Isle of Skye

Conversation