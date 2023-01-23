It’s time for some kitchen and bathroom renovations this new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

It’s time for some kitchen and bathroom renovations this new year

In partnership with Claude's Tradesman
January 23, 2023, 9:00 am
A bathroom fitter fixing a showerhead. Claude's Tradesmen are expert kitchen and bathroom renovators.
Are you looking for the best bathroom fitter in Aberdeen?

It’s a new year, which can often give you the itch to change things up a little bit in your home. Could it be time for some kitchen and bathroom renovations?

Now, that’s where Claude’s Tradesmen comes in – they can help you with this. They are specialist bathroom and kitchen fitters and know exactly how to create your dream space with some renovations. They are also a family run business, with Claude running the organisation with his father since 2014.

Claude’s Tradesmen accept renovation jobs in the Aberdeen area as well as Dundee and Edinburgh. This is due to remaining close to their trusted suppliers, meaning all jobs are completed to the highest standard.

Now, you may be asking yourself what do these renovations look like and will they be worth it? We’ll let the photos speak for themselves.

Your dream bathroom renovations await!

Finding the perfect bathroom fitters for your plans can be challenging, but Claude’s Tradesmen are sure to be the perfect fit.

These contractors can bring your bathroom vision to life. Just look at some of the renovations that they have completed. You can choose from anything you like, from freestanding baths to fully-glass enclosed showers.

A bathroom complete with a fully glass shower.
A beautiful bathroom complete with a free-standing bathtub.
Could this be your dream bathroom?
You could be relaxing in a bathtub just like this.
Look at all of the gorgeous finishes.

There are so many options. You can design the bathroom renovations of your dreams with Claude’s Tradesmen, or even turn your space into a wet room – the possibilities are endless. Whether you want a modern rain shower, luxurious jacuzzi or family friendly layout; the possibilities are endless.

Turn your kitchen into a foodie haven

Claude’s Tradesmen are also masters in kitchen renovations; they can build your dream room to your exact specifications.

All you need to do is submit a form showing your interest via the Claude’s Tradesmen website. You can also phone and book an in-person appointment. Make your dreams a reality!

You also can book in for a consultation even if you do not have a clue what you want, Claude’s Tradesmen can help you build your perfect kitchen.

There are so many fabulous finishes to choose from.

Could this be your dream kitchen?
Look how spacious this kitchen is!

Are you ready to spruce up your home? You can turn your kitchen into a foodies’ dream with some improvements.

Whether you want more cabinet and counter space, a cosy kitchen for family meals or a total kitchen makeover, Claude’s can create the top quality, beautiful kitchen of your dreams.

What are the next steps in your renovation journey?

Claude’s Tradesmen offer a free quotation service so that you can get an exact price for your desired project.They do not accept commissions for a project that needs to be done within 90 days. this is because they want to ensure all of the materials needed will be available for you.

Please also be advised that once a quote is drawn up, it is only valid for seven days. Your dream home is waiting for you, so don’t wait too long!

To learn more, head to the Claude’s Tradesmen website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Midwives are to stage and eight hour walk out in Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Midwives in Wales to stage eight-hour strike
The UK’s first self-driving electric bus service has been unveiled as part of a project to explore ‘the art of the possible’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK’s first self-driving electric bus unveiled
(PA)
£150m funding for mental health services to alleviate A&E pressures – PM
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he cannot wave a magic wand to resolve the NHS pay dispute (Toby Melville/PA)
It would be lovely to wave a magic wand, Sunak tells unions
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Sarah Rankin from Kinross, who was born in Inverness is appearing on MasterChef 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Rankin - MasterChef 2022. London. Supplied by Shine TV/BBC Date; Unknown
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness
Physiotherapy (David Jones/PA)
Physiotherapists in Wales to join pay strikes
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Croydon Street Ambulance Station in Bristol as the bitter dispute over pay continues (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sunak accused of ‘abdication of leadership’ during NHS pay dispute
Post Thumbnail
How to look after your eyes and your budget
John Macleod was instrumental in progressing diabetes treatment - but it's claimed his efforts are being overlooked. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society
World Insulin Day launched to ensure Aberdeen pioneer is not forgotten

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Man reportedly injured in ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen tower block but police find no sign…
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Gardner from Inverness has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Samantha Gardner, 26, missing from Inverness after last seen on Saturday
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during the Guinness Six Nations launch.
Six Nations at 'the highest level ever' but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Captain Robert Barclay Allardice of Ury, Stonehaven The Celebrated Pedestrian of the early 19th century Picture shows; Captain Robert Barclay Allardice. n/a. Supplied by Shutterstock/Creative Commons Date; Unknown
Robert Barclay Allardice: Celebrated Pedestrian of Stonehaven walked 1,000 miles over 1,000 hours for…
The Ross County players during the shootout against Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: This was far from an 'excellent' display as woeful finishing…
Pictured from left, Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, Aimie Bisset, Ellis Mutch, Ken Sloan, CEO Harper Adams & Donald Young, IAAS president.
Aberdeenshire auctioneer celebrates top success alongside Highland peers at Harper Adams University
England coach Steve Borthwick lauds 'best Scotland team in generations' ahead of Six Nations…
NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.
'We'll ensure your voices are heard' pledge NFUS candidates
Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop
Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais

Editor's Picks

Most Commented