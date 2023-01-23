It’s time for some kitchen and bathroom renovations this new year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a new year, which can often give you the itch to change things up a little bit in your home. Could it be time for some kitchen and bathroom renovations?

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Now, that’s where Claude’s Tradesmen comes in – they can help you with this. They are specialist bathroom and kitchen fitters and know exactly how to create your dream space with some renovations. They are also a family run business, with Claude running the organisation with his father since 2014.

Claude’s Tradesmen accept renovation jobs in the Aberdeen area as well as Dundee and Edinburgh. This is due to remaining close to their trusted suppliers, meaning all jobs are completed to the highest standard.

Now, you may be asking yourself what do these renovations look like and will they be worth it? We’ll let the photos speak for themselves.

Your dream bathroom renovations await!

Finding the perfect bathroom fitters for your plans can be challenging, but Claude’s Tradesmen are sure to be the perfect fit.

These contractors can bring your bathroom vision to life. Just look at some of the renovations that they have completed. You can choose from anything you like, from freestanding baths to fully-glass enclosed showers.

There are so many options. You can design the bathroom renovations of your dreams with Claude’s Tradesmen, or even turn your space into a wet room – the possibilities are endless. Whether you want a modern rain shower, luxurious jacuzzi or family friendly layout; the possibilities are endless.

Turn your kitchen into a foodie haven

Claude’s Tradesmen are also masters in kitchen renovations; they can build your dream room to your exact specifications.

All you need to do is submit a form showing your interest via the Claude’s Tradesmen website. You can also phone and book an in-person appointment. Make your dreams a reality!

You also can book in for a consultation even if you do not have a clue what you want, Claude’s Tradesmen can help you build your perfect kitchen.

There are so many fabulous finishes to choose from.

Are you ready to spruce up your home? You can turn your kitchen into a foodies’ dream with some improvements.

Whether you want more cabinet and counter space, a cosy kitchen for family meals or a total kitchen makeover, Claude’s can create the top quality, beautiful kitchen of your dreams.

What are the next steps in your renovation journey?

Claude’s Tradesmen offer a free quotation service so that you can get an exact price for your desired project.They do not accept commissions for a project that needs to be done within 90 days. this is because they want to ensure all of the materials needed will be available for you.

Please also be advised that once a quote is drawn up, it is only valid for seven days. Your dream home is waiting for you, so don’t wait too long!

To learn more, head to the Claude’s Tradesmen website.