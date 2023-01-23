How to look after your eyes and your budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Presented by Specsavers
January 23, 2023, 9:00 am
The best eyecare and the best eyewear should be accessible to all.

That’s the belief of Specsavers and its teams of experts across Scotland are on hand to offer eye health advice and conduct eye examinations.

It is very important to have your eyes examined every two years, even if you are not a specs wearer. Eye tests not only detect changes in your vision but can also help to diagnose many eye conditions and even some wider health conditions.

Free eye tests

Arlene Stephenson, Specsavers’ Scottish divisional chair, says: “In Scotland, we benefit from NHS-funded eye examinations meaning there is no charge to have an eye exam.

“This is great news for us Scots and means there’s no reason not to visit us for a routine exam or if you are concerned about your eyes or sight.

“While eyecare is our focus, we also aim to offer a superb collection of glasses too which cater for every style and budget.”

Complete glasses with prescriptions start from just £15, offering smart, fantastic quality designs at affordable prices.

Finding a frame to suit you

Specsavers’ collections include hundreds of designs, shapes and styles with new frames added every three months, meaning you are sure to find your perfect pair. Its own range price bands go up to £89, accommodating all budgets without compromising on style and excellence.

Specsavers also offers an array of designer frames starting from £99, including brands such as Converse, Levi’s and French Connection. For premium collections including brands such as Victor&Rolf and Balmain, frames can cost up to £169.

One of the latest designer collections to launch this month is the new adidas Originals frames.

The selection of 13 optical frames and three sunglasses perfectly encapsulates the casual fashion and heritage values of adidas Originals. The range joins the 13 optical frames and 3 sunglasses of the exclusive adidas Sport Eyewear range also making its debut in Specsavers stores this month.

There is a huge selection of eyewear – including designer brands – at Specsavers.

All adidas Originals frames are priced at £129 and come with a coveted adidas-branded case. Developed for everyday activities, each style easily adapts to different personalities, resulting in a collection with logos, colours, and unisex shapes that authentically represent the brand DNA.

Free contact lens trial

For those looking to try contact lenses, Specsavers also offers free trials so that you can try before you buy. There is a wide range of contact lenses to suit your prescription and lifestyle, including daily disposables from just 50p per day and monthly reusable lenses.

Eye experts across Scotland are on hand to help you find the right contact lenses for you.

Some fantastic offers can also be found on the Specsavers website, both for the Specsavers collections and designer ranges as well as offers incorporating contact lenses.

When you do choose to refresh your specs, you can recycle your old glasses and contact lenses at stores across Scotland for free.

Recycle old glasses

The opticians has teamed up with recycling experts, MYgroup, to install recycling collection boxes which can accept both metal and plastic glasses and sunglasses, as well as contacts lenses and accessories, including blister packs, contact lens cases and solution bottles.

Once sent to MYgroup, the glasses and contact lenses will be given a second lease of life and repurposed into a wide range of items such as furniture, home and garden accessories, including benches and play park equipment.

To book an appointment or browse the range of glasses and lenses, visit Specsavers.

