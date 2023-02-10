Your chance to buy in Aberdeen’s “most desirable postcode”: new flats for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Your chance to buy in Aberdeen’s “most desirable postcode”: new flats for sale

In partnership with Cala Homes
February 10, 2023, 9:20 am
A photo of an CGI image of the new development of apartments in Aberdeen
Here's how the new flats in Aberdeen west end will look when built

It’s one of the most exciting new developments to be launched in Aberdeen – and the wait is over.

The first of 35 luxury two-bedroom apartments in the city’s most desirable postcode area have been released. They are located at 22 King’s Gate.

These new build apartments for sale in Aberdeen west end from Cala Homes have launched with a bang,  where interest levels are already high . According to the housebuilder’s marketing coordinator Hannah Duncan, “22 King’s Gate has been so highly anticipated, we’re delighted with the reception of these impressive apartments.”

Besides its sought-after postcode in the AB15 area, in the heart of the Granite City’s west end, this development of modern apartments has many reasons for prospective buyers to register their interest.

5 reasons we love this development

Here are some special facts about the King’s Gate development:

1)  You can design your kitchen from scratch

A photo of a new kitchen
You can design your kitchen how you want it

In a first for Cala Homes, you can log on to the website for its ‘kitchen selector’. This interactive application allows you to choose from a range of kitchen styles, each of a very high spec.

2)  They might be apartments – but you have your own outdoor space

Often people who buy flatted properties miss their garden, but here at 22 King’s Gate, you have the best of both worlds. Each apartment has its own outdoor space in the form of a balcony or terrace and they are in a picturesque setting surrounded by a tree-lined perimeter.

3)  They all benefit from ‘enhanced spec’

A photo of inside an apartment at King's Gate
The apartments are of a very high ‘enhanced’ spec

Cala’s King’s Gate apartments are made with ‘enhanced specification’. This means that you can guarantee the fixtures and fittings are of the highest quality, from the matte black kitchen taps to the flooring and the private mailboxes in the communal lobby.

4)  The history of the site is interesting

You will find the King’s Gate development at the site of the former home of social care charity, Voluntary Service Aberdeen (commonly known as VSA). The organisation previously occupied the premises at this location.

5)  You can explore the development virtually

Explore the 22 King’s Gate development in  Cala’s interactive site plan, showing a digital version of the development where you can search through the floors and apartments to find your perfect placed new home. You can explore the development here.

Why should I buy a King’s Gate apartment?

A photo of the bedroom at King's Gate development
This is how your bedroom could look at your new King’s Gate apartment

King’s Gate is ideal for second-time movers who have worked up the property ladder and crave affluent living.

With starting prices at £255,000, this luxury development will also attract professional couples. Do you work in the city and want to take advantage of its west end location for business and pleasure?

It would also appeal to downsizers wanting to reduce their living space but retain the luxury lifestyle they’re used to.

According to marketing materials, it is a “much sought-after tranquil escape within a few minutes of the city centre”. Plus “a wealth of amenities and a welcoming community await, creating a true sense of belonging from the moment you arrive”. Does this sound like the type of place you wish to relocate to? Register your interest today.

What are the benefits of buying an Aberdeen apartment for sale ‘off plan’?

Walk or drive along King’s Gate in the west end and you will see the site where the apartments are being built. Because they are currently under construction, homeowners will buy the properties ‘off plan’.

There are so many benefits of buying a new home before physically viewing it. And, Cala Homes has made it even more tempting, here’s why:

  • You can choose everything how you like it
    This home can be personalised, just how you like, so there is no need to ‘put up with’ someone else’s taste. Using Cala’s kitchen selector you can do it your way and pick everything you love
  • You can even take a virtual CGI tour
    Cala Homes has created an ‘interactive plot selector’ which will take you on a virtual tour of the property. This gives you an idea of what the building will look like on completion. You can also view a floor-by-floor plan and ‘visit’ each of the apartments.
  • New builds guarantee energy efficiency
    The new build proposition guarantees an energy efficient home, as well as the peace of mind with Cala’s ‘Cala Care’ and warranty, your new home is ready to move in to – so no need to worry about any hidden projects once you move in.

The first eight (of 35) properties at 22 King’s Gate have been released in the first phase. If you are interested in finding out more, want a virtual sneak peek into the apartments or wish to register your interest, visit Cala Homes website.

Remember to plan how your new kitchen would look too! New residents are expected to move into King’s Gate later in 2023.

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Disposable vapes are the cheapest e-cigarettes on the market (PA)
Call for excise tax on disposable vapes to deter children
Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling
Colonsay is to get its first affordable homes in more than 20 years. Supplied by Dannie Onn/CCDC.
News Agenda: Why more affordable housing in Highlands and Islands is vital and what's…
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
Stuart MacBride has given a controversial interview with the P&J. Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Big Interview: Stuart MacBride on his new book, culture, and the 'swamp of stupid'…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
QHSE Aberdeen directors Dave Rusling and Angela Scott.
Consultancy QHSE Aberdeen celebrates anniversary with staff appointments
Wine and dine is out this year, let sparks fly at these stunning spots. Image by Shutterstock.
12 of the best romantic Valentine's Day spots across the north and north-east
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Owner of Elgin bar The Cocktail Joint, 23, shares 'surreal' entrepreneurial journey Picture shows; Lauren McIntosh. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Owner of Elgin bar The Cocktail Joint, 23, shares 'surreal' entrepreneurial journey
Alfie Sanderson meeting the dinos. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Tread the boards in Aberdeen and walk with…

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

The Doddie Weir Cup has speical significance for Scotland after the great man's passing.
Six Nations: Scots determined to win the Doddie Weir Cup from Wales in honour…
The incident occurred on the A835 near its junction with the A832. Image: Google Maps.
A835 closed following two-vehicle crash near Braemore
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for 'forcibly administering' medicine to care home residents
A Sikorsky S-92 search and rescue helicopter was involved in the incident. Image: Maritime and Coastguard Agency/PA Wire.
Coastguard helicopter avoided collision with microlight near Cruden Bay by altering course, report reveals
Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
Red Nose Day celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs. Picture shows; To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs.. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; 08/11/2021; 21bca40a-ce9a-4ef5-b07b-91e034361d0c
The day Dolly disappeared: Spean Bridge neighbours recall the disappearance of Aboyne woman Penuel…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented