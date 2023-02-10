Your chance to buy in Aberdeen’s “most desirable postcode”: new flats for sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s one of the most exciting new developments to be launched in Aberdeen – and the wait is over.

The first of 35 luxury two-bedroom apartments in the city’s most desirable postcode area have been released. They are located at 22 King’s Gate.

These new build apartments for sale in Aberdeen west end from Cala Homes have launched with a bang, where interest levels are already high . According to the housebuilder’s marketing coordinator Hannah Duncan, “22 King’s Gate has been so highly anticipated, we’re delighted with the reception of these impressive apartments.”

Besides its sought-after postcode in the AB15 area, in the heart of the Granite City’s west end, this development of modern apartments has many reasons for prospective buyers to register their interest.

5 reasons we love this development

Here are some special facts about the King’s Gate development:

1) You can design your kitchen from scratch

In a first for Cala Homes, you can log on to the website for its ‘kitchen selector’. This interactive application allows you to choose from a range of kitchen styles, each of a very high spec.

2) They might be apartments – but you have your own outdoor space

Often people who buy flatted properties miss their garden, but here at 22 King’s Gate, you have the best of both worlds. Each apartment has its own outdoor space in the form of a balcony or terrace and they are in a picturesque setting surrounded by a tree-lined perimeter.

3) They all benefit from ‘enhanced spec’

Cala’s King’s Gate apartments are made with ‘enhanced specification’. This means that you can guarantee the fixtures and fittings are of the highest quality, from the matte black kitchen taps to the flooring and the private mailboxes in the communal lobby.

4) The history of the site is interesting

You will find the King’s Gate development at the site of the former home of social care charity, Voluntary Service Aberdeen (commonly known as VSA). The organisation previously occupied the premises at this location.

5) You can explore the development virtually

Explore the 22 King’s Gate development in Cala’s interactive site plan, showing a digital version of the development where you can search through the floors and apartments to find your perfect placed new home. You can explore the development here.

Why should I buy a King’s Gate apartment?

King’s Gate is ideal for second-time movers who have worked up the property ladder and crave affluent living.

With starting prices at £255,000, this luxury development will also attract professional couples. Do you work in the city and want to take advantage of its west end location for business and pleasure?

It would also appeal to downsizers wanting to reduce their living space but retain the luxury lifestyle they’re used to.

According to marketing materials, it is a “much sought-after tranquil escape within a few minutes of the city centre”. Plus “a wealth of amenities and a welcoming community await, creating a true sense of belonging from the moment you arrive”. Does this sound like the type of place you wish to relocate to? Register your interest today.

What are the benefits of buying an Aberdeen apartment for sale ‘off plan’?

Walk or drive along King’s Gate in the west end and you will see the site where the apartments are being built. Because they are currently under construction, homeowners will buy the properties ‘off plan’.

There are so many benefits of buying a new home before physically viewing it. And, Cala Homes has made it even more tempting, here’s why:

You can choose everything how you like it

This home can be personalised, just how you like, so there is no need to ‘put up with’ someone else’s taste. Using Cala’s kitchen selector you can do it your way and pick everything you love

Cala Homes has created an ‘interactive plot selector’ which will take you on a virtual tour of the property. This gives you an idea of what the building will look like on completion. You can also view a floor-by-floor plan and ‘visit’ each of the apartments.

The new build proposition guarantees an energy efficient home, as well as the peace of mind with Cala’s ‘Cala Care’ and warranty, your new home is ready to move in to – so no need to worry about any hidden projects once you move in.

The first eight (of 35) properties at 22 King’s Gate have been released in the first phase. If you are interested in finding out more, want a virtual sneak peek into the apartments or wish to register your interest, visit Cala Homes website.

Remember to plan how your new kitchen would look too! New residents are expected to move into King’s Gate later in 2023.