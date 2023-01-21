Profile: Life’s as easy as ABC for Aberdeen Burns and croquet aficionado Charles Henderson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk to Charles Henderson about anything, be it Aberdeen FC, Robert Burns, croquet, or fundraising ventures, and he responds with ample anecdotes and memories stretching back to the 1950s.

At the moment, he is applying the finishing touches to organising a star-studded Burns Supper, for the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust, at the Beach Ballroom on February 3. Attendees at the event will be treated to a feast of entertainment from the likes of Robert Lovie, Gordon Hay, Paul Anderson, Siobhan Miller, Jennie Chalmers and Gordon Caseley.

As a “proud Buchan loon” who grew up in Maud, where his father owned a bakery, Charles joined the Clydesdale Bank at Mintlaw in 1957 and, following a peripatetic rise up the ranks, opened the Bridge of Don branch as manager in 1974 at the beginning of the oil boom which transformed life throughout the north-east.

Even then, he was supported by his wife Eleanor and their son, Fraser, as he proved his organisational abilities across a diverse range of activities. A former footballer with Maud FC, he helped set up a youth team, Woodend Wanderers, who formed close ties with Cove Rangers and, after changing their name, subsequently won the prestigious Aberdeen International Under-17 competition. And then, there was croquet.

I don’t like croquet…I love it

He recalled how, at one time, Maud had no less than six croquet lawns, so he played from an early age. He is currently captain of Aberdeen Saints Croquet Club whose “home” is Westburn Park where he can regularly be found demonstrating his prowess.

But this isn’t some retirement idyll. On the contrary, he has devoted himself to fundraising and is close to reaching the £100,000 total for different causes.

Having arranged many golf functions and Burns Suppers, he got involved in myriad other events for various bodies. A modest soul, he said: “I thought it was time to start raising funds for charities and that is what we turned our attention to.

“A dozen or more groups have had the benefit and there’s this event at the Beach Ballroom.

“No one can set up clubs or organisations or run events on their own and I have been very lucky in having support from many people, especially Eleanor and Fraser.”

Tickets for the event are still available, and those interested should contact Charles@hendersonfinancial.co.uk.

Charles offered the hint he may be on the brink of exiting stage left, but he doesn’t look ready for the pipe and slippers just yet.

Whether it be poetry, football or on the lawn, his passion burns brightly.