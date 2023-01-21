Profile: Life’s as easy as ABC for Aberdeen Burns and croquet aficionado Charles Henderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Profile: Life’s as easy as ABC for Aberdeen Burns and croquet aficionado Charles Henderson

By Neil Drysdale
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Charles Henderson (left) loves croquet and is captain of the Aberdeen Saints Croquet Club. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Charles Henderson (left) loves croquet and is captain of the Aberdeen Saints Croquet Club. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Talk to Charles Henderson about anything, be it Aberdeen FC, Robert Burns, croquet, or fundraising ventures, and he responds with ample anecdotes and memories stretching back to the 1950s.

At the moment, he is applying the finishing touches to organising a star-studded Burns Supper, for the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust, at the Beach Ballroom on February 3. Attendees at the event will be treated to a feast of entertainment from the likes of Robert Lovie, Gordon Hay, Paul Anderson, Siobhan Miller, Jennie Chalmers and Gordon Caseley.

Charles Henderson and Quentin Stephens of the Aberdeen Saints Croquet Club in Torry. Pic: Kami Thomson

As a “proud Buchan loon” who grew up in Maud, where his father owned a bakery, Charles joined the Clydesdale Bank at Mintlaw in 1957 and, following a peripatetic rise up the ranks, opened the Bridge of Don branch as manager in 1974 at the beginning of the oil boom which transformed life throughout the north-east.

Even then, he was supported by his wife Eleanor and their son, Fraser, as he proved his organisational abilities across a diverse range of activities. A former footballer with Maud FC, he helped set up a youth team, Woodend Wanderers, who formed close ties with Cove Rangers and, after changing their name, subsequently won the prestigious Aberdeen International Under-17 competition. And then, there was croquet.

Charles Henderson and others at a Burns Supper
Charles Henderson (far left) pictured at a Burns supper in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

I don’t like croquet…I love it

He recalled how, at one time, Maud had no less than six croquet lawns, so he played from an early age. He is currently captain of Aberdeen Saints Croquet Club whose “home” is Westburn Park where he can regularly be found demonstrating his prowess.

But this isn’t some retirement idyll. On the contrary, he has devoted himself to fundraising and is close to reaching the £100,000 total for different causes.

Charles Henderson has organised a charity Burns Supper at the Beach Ballroom on February 3.

Having arranged many golf functions and Burns Suppers, he got involved in myriad other events for various bodies. A modest soul, he said: “I thought it was time to start raising funds for charities and that is what we turned our attention to.

“A dozen or more groups have had the benefit and there’s this event at the Beach Ballroom.

“No one can set up clubs or organisations or run events on their own and I have been very lucky in having support from many people, especially Eleanor and Fraser.”

Tickets for the event are still available, and those interested should contact Charles@hendersonfinancial.co.uk.

Charles Henderson (far end) in his early days at the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce in 1977.

Charles offered the hint he may be on the brink of exiting stage left, but he doesn’t look ready for the pipe and slippers just yet.

Whether it be poetry, football or on the lawn, his passion burns brightly.

Charles Henderson is a tireless fundraiser in Aberdeen.

 

