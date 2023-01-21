The Flying Pigs: Paying good money to be angry and frustrated – Karen’s Diner and watching the Dons play away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Flying Pigs: Paying good money to be angry and frustrated – Karen’s Diner and watching the Dons play away

By The Flying Pigs
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
This week The Flying Pigs discuss the concept behind Karen's Diner and the similarity of the experience to watching Aberdeen FC playing away. Image: Shutterstock
This week The Flying Pigs discuss the concept behind Karen's Diner and the similarity of the experience to watching Aberdeen FC playing away. Image: Shutterstock

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs written by Andrew Brebner, Simon Fogiel and John Hardie.

Tanya Souter, Lifestyle Correspondent

I da ken about youse, but I’m hinna been oot tae a restaurant in ages. I dinna ken if it’s the lingering effects o’ lockdoon, the ever rising cost o’ living, or the fact that if it’s nae Maccy D’s, my kids turn up their noses, run riot and start playing table tennis wi’ the contents o’ the salad bar.

Plus, ither diners aye mak me feel uncomfortable. They’re ayewiz looking over, and tutting and kicking up a stink faniver I light up a fag . I da ken fit the problem is. I only dae it atween courses, nae files I’m eating. I’m nae a savage.

The last swanky meal oot I hid wis fan a Tinder date taen me tae ‘Six by Nico’ on Union Street. It dis fit ye cry ‘nouvelle cuisine’. Ye get six courses but they’re a’ roughly the size o’ a custard cream. I mean, it wis fine, but ye’d need tae hae yer tea afore ye ging.

The last swanky meal out for The Flying Pigs lifestyle correspondent Tanya Souter. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

But I seen this wik that a new place cried ‘Karen’s Diner’, fit specialises in deliberately rude staff and terrible service, is aboot tae ‘pop-up’ in Aiberdeen.

The Flying Pigs

Apparently the hale thing started as videos on TikTok, like maist things fit I dinna understand these days. I suppose it maks a change fae folk pretending tae be Wednesday Addams, or duncing tae speeded up pop songs. Fit’s the world coming til, eh? A few years ago we wiz aghast at an online video o’ some wifie pitting a cat in a wheelie bin. Nooadays someb’dy wid jist stick it on TikTok wi’ Carly Jepsen daein chipmunk vocals o’er it.

Onywye, this place far ye pey tae get treated like dirt is part restaurant, part entertainment. Folk bring their unsuspecting chums along and film their reactions fan they get abused by the staff. Fit a laugh, eh? I’d be tempted tae rock up wi’ my pal Big Sonya, and jist sit back and video the fireworks. I bet she’d ging viral. Or, at least, something very like it.

I wondered, though, is there really enough folk oot there fa wid pey good money tae ging somewye they ken they’ll be made tae feel angry and frustrated? Then I minded aboot the twa thoosand folk fa still turn up to see the Dons awa fae hame!

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit who hoots from the ship

Supporting Aberdeen is a bit like raising a moody teenager. One minute they is the apple pie of your eye, then the next they leave you crying your hair out.

Ever since football restarted after the World Cup, the Dons has been mince. Actually – that’s unfair, because Old Kenny loves a plate of mince, so I need to use a different meteor. Got it – the Dons has been offal.

Don’t not get me wrong – they has had their moments. Like nearly nicking a draw off Celtic, and nearly beating The Rangers, but when shove came to push, the Dandies bottled it and managed to snap the jaws of the feet of victory.

Many dons fans have only been able to watch through the gaps in their fingers since the return from the World Cup. Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group
Many dons fans have only been able to watch through the gaps in their fingers since the return from the World Cup. Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

This has been a real roller-skater of a week. Like most of the Red Army who made the trip to Hampden on Sunday, Old Kenny didn’t give Aberdeen a ghoster against The Rangers.

But the performance was a turnip for the books – If you’d have had told me before the game that we’d be going in 1-0 up at half time, I wouldn’t have not believed you. Especially if you also said you was a time traveller who had come from the future to tell me the score at half-time in the League Cup semi.

But things soon returned to business as normal when former Dons Ryan Jack and Scott Wright was interdental in giving The Rangers the spoils.

It didn’t help when Captain Stewart got his jotters for totally halfing some boy on the touchline at the end of the 90 minutes. Old Kenny always likes a reducer of a challenge, but even I thunk that Stewart had lost the place and deserved a straight red.

There’s a time and a place for challenges like that, and it’s 2 minutes into a game what is not in front of TV cameras and when the officials is all looking the wrong way.

 

Then things hit rock bottom on Wednesday when The Reds got stuffed 5-0 by Hearts down at Tiny Castle. Well, I for one think that is unacceptable and I hope gaffer Goodwin got sent to the naughty step by chairman Cormack.

Goodwin’s jacket must be on the shoogliest of pegs now, and all eyes will be on our potential bandana-skin cup tie with Darvel on Monday. If the Ayrshire outfit pull off a shockeroo, I think the next thing Goodwin slices open won’t be the opponent’s defence – it’ll be the envelope containing his P45.

