Home Lifestyle

My Week in Five Pictures: Speyfest chairwoman says preparations are under way ahead of July’s event

By Lauren Robertson
February 19, 2023, 6:00 am
Ashleigh MacGregor is chairwoman of Speyfest. Image: Ashleigh MacGregor.
Ashleigh MacGregor is chairwoman of Speyfest. Image: Ashleigh MacGregor.

Ashleigh MacGregor is the chairwoman of Speyfest – a traditional and contemporary Celtic music festival.

Held in Fochabers, the July event features concerts, ceilidhs, stomps, fairs, workshops and more.

Moray-born Ashleigh is a lawyer, but has been involved in the festival for 13 years and plays the fiddle in her spare time.

Jenny got the first ticket to this year’s festival. Image: Ashleigh MacGregor.

Ticket sales are going well, here’s Iain Rennie – a pharmacist at Christie’s Chemist in Fochabers – selling the first early bird ticket to local festival goer Jenny Allan.

A whole host of incredible musicians will take to the main stage. Image: Ashleigh MacGregor

Here is John Mehigan, who is Speyfest’s sponsorship and fundraising lead, with Neal Christie of Christie’s Garden Centre. Christie’s have kindly sponsored the Main Stage for 2023.

We can’t wait for Skerryvore’s performance. Image: Ashleigh MacGregor

Committee members Janet Hallyburton and Bob Sharp showing off the Speyfest gin bottle signed by Skerryvore who are booked to perform at the 2023 festival.

This year’s Speyfest committee. Image: Ashleigh MacGregor

We need some downtime with all the planning. Some of the Fochabers Fiddlers and Speyfest Committee got together to watch Na Trads featuring the Speyfest nomination and tribute to James Alexander on BBC Alba.

The beautiful Fochabers Fiddle. Image: Ashleigh MacGregor.

I love admiring the village’s famous Fochabers Fiddle, which sits in the square during the summer but is moved in summer.

You can buy tickets for this year’s Speyfest, which takes place from July 21 to 23, at speyfest.com.

