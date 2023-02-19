My Week in Five Pictures: Speyfest chairwoman says preparations are under way ahead of July’s event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ashleigh MacGregor is the chairwoman of Speyfest – a traditional and contemporary Celtic music festival.

Held in Fochabers, the July event features concerts, ceilidhs, stomps, fairs, workshops and more.

Moray-born Ashleigh is a lawyer, but has been involved in the festival for 13 years and plays the fiddle in her spare time.

Ticket sales are going well, here’s Iain Rennie – a pharmacist at Christie’s Chemist in Fochabers – selling the first early bird ticket to local festival goer Jenny Allan.

Here is John Mehigan, who is Speyfest’s sponsorship and fundraising lead, with Neal Christie of Christie’s Garden Centre. Christie’s have kindly sponsored the Main Stage for 2023.

Committee members Janet Hallyburton and Bob Sharp showing off the Speyfest gin bottle signed by Skerryvore who are booked to perform at the 2023 festival.

We need some downtime with all the planning. Some of the Fochabers Fiddlers and Speyfest Committee got together to watch Na Trads featuring the Speyfest nomination and tribute to James Alexander on BBC Alba.

I love admiring the village’s famous Fochabers Fiddle, which sits in the square during the summer but is moved in summer.

You can buy tickets for this year’s Speyfest, which takes place from July 21 to 23, at speyfest.com.