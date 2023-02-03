Dräger Marine & Offshore create new clean energy role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dräger Marine & Offshore create new clean energy role

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 3, 2023, 11:45 am
The move away from a carbon-based economy and to clean energy is happening quickly and has to be done safely.
The move away from a carbon-based economy and to clean energy is happening quickly and has to be done safely.

Dräger Marine & Offshore has created a new role at its Aberdeen office to further ensure the safety of organisations as they work to adapt to the energy transition.

The company is a subsidiary of Dräger, a leader in the fields of safety and medical technology.

Megan Hine, who was previously Account Manager – Fixed Gas Detection Systems, has taken on the role of UK Business Development Manager Clean Energy.

Safety

Her work will focus on ensuring companies are aware of potential challenges and safety considerations as early in the process as possible.

Megan said: “The move away from a carbon-based economy has to be done swiftly, but above all it has to be done safely.

“Making sure we manage the change well is crucial, and as with anything that requires a degree of speed, there isn’t always the time to be as thorough as we should be.

Megan Hine will help ensure companies are aware of potential challenges and safety considerations early on.

“The creation of this role will allow us to be even more involved in projects from the outset, working on systems several years before they go live.

“We can’t have setbacks caused by poor safety because in the end they’ll harm the overall goal of reducing carbon emissions and protecting the planet for future generations.

“Not only does this mean the activity has a trusted advisor from the beginning, but by using Dräger’s products through the lifecycle of projects, customers are able to enjoy the benefits that brings such as equipment being serviced by suitably competent technicians, ensuring it complies with Health & Safety Executive (HSE) regulations.

Equipment should be serviced by suitable technicians and comply with Health & Safety Executive regulations.

“It’s really exciting to have these conversations with the people that are engineering the future – our role is to try to make sure they engineer it well and they engineer it safely.”

Matthew Bedford, Dräger Managing Director UK & Ireland, said: “The organisation has a global focus on the energy transition, and given her five years spent in the fixed gas division of the organisation, the appointment of Megan to this role provides us with even more experience in this area.

Education

“There are many risks people won’t necessarily be aware of, and therefore a large part of this role will centre on the education of a safe transition.

“We are all about doing things right, making sure that everyone is safe and goes home when their work is done. The creation of this position is a move that will ensure that ethos continues.”

As part of her new role, which covers the entire Dräger safety portfolio including offshore fire, fixed gas, breathing apparatus and marine lifesaving equipment, Megan will be taking part in Future North Sea event at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on February 8.

Safety comes first in the energy transition.

The hybrid event will bring together industry leaders to discuss the future of energy development in the North Sea, with Megan featuring in a panel discussion around operational excellence, including how to improve performance and efficiency from assets safely.

She said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in the discussion and am looking forward to helping shape the future of the sector. The company is geared towards ensuring the future is sustainable, and part of doing that will be through educating the industry and supporting the next generation of engineers.”

