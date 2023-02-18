George Mitchell: What happens when we die?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

George Mitchell: What happens when we die?

By George Mitchell
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Is there life after death? That is the enduring question. Images: Shutterstock.
Is there life after death? That is the enduring question. Images: Shutterstock.

I’m fascinated by politics, religion and the meaning of life – if there is one. I’m also fascinated by death. By that I mean what happens when we die and then after death.

Every religion has a similar yet different take on it. Even non-believers, like me, struggle to make our minds up. I’ve changed my opinion numerous times, and still continue to do so. The jury is out as far as I’m concerned.

Therefore, starting today, I’m about to bring you a series of columns all related to death. Fear not, it won’t be gory, but hopefully interesting, thought-provoking, and dare I say maybe even humorous.

As the old saying goes, the only things you can’t avoid in life are death and taxes.

I disagree.

Actually, you can avoid taxes. It can be done legally if you play the system and work the rules to your advantage. You can also, of course, avoid taxes illegally – but I wouldn’t recommend it. You might even get away with it – but it’s really not worth the risk.

So, the only thing you cannot avoid in life is death.

What does death mean?

Having said that, maybe you can?

I don’t mean discover a magic pill that keeps you alive forever. If, for example, you believe in reincarnation, then maybe you can “avoid” death?

What does “death” even mean? I guess it means different things according to what you believe.

My first experience of death was when my great uncle Jim died. I was just a kid. We all shuffled into the living room of whoever’s house it was, and there he was lying in an open coffin in the middle of the room. I was a mix of scared yet intrigued at the same time.

An open coffin is still commonplace in some cultures.

I don’t think we display bodies in living rooms anymore, do we? Probably not the most hygienic thing to do with central heating and double glazing.

My first experience of actually being with someone at the time of death was my dear friend John a few years ago. Terminal cancer is awful, primarily for the person going through it. It’s no picnic for loved ones either, as I’m sure many of you reading this will know.

Watching a loved one deteriorate before your very eyes can be distressing. But I tried immensely hard not to show it. Not good for John to observe me observing him.

Different way of thinking about life

Eckhart Tolle is best described as a spiritual teacher. I discovered him around 12 years ago, have read his books and listened to numerous talks. To me, he is a genius. His book, The Power of Now, changed my whole way of thinking about life.

On talking about death, Tolle says: “As the body begins to weaken, the light of consciousness can shine more easily.”

And I swear I experienced this. The cancer nurses had just been in, washed and shaved John, and he was now propped up in bed. I’d watched him go downhill day by day for weeks, but right now, at that moment, he looked at me intently, which surprised me as the morphine had made him groggy for many days. But now, for a few minutes, he was totally focused and clear. He took my hand and smiled from somewhere deep within.

He looked radiant. He almost sparkled, he had a glow and I didn’t look at him as a physical body anymore. I also think that I let go of John, not three days later when his body died, but at that precise, unique moment.

I distinctly remember, once the inevitable had happened, I looked at him and thought –  no I “knew” – that’s just an empty shell now, that’s not my John.

Despite feeling profoundly sad he was gone, these thoughts brought me comfort.

Eckhart Tolle pictured with the Dalai Lama.

This time last year, it was my dad.

Acceptance of what’s to come

In a hospital bed, he talked when he could, but slept often. I read my columns to him – and knew he was listening, for I’d see his facial expression change, he even managed a smile, but it took immense energy.

But these windows of opportunity to communicate soon passed, and dad drifted in and out of consciousness. In his final days, his body was so hot in that hospital room, and because I always have cold hands, I sat and held his to cool him down. It brought him relief. I just sat and stroked his hand and talked to him. The hearing is often the last thing to go, so I’m told. I always tried to be present, never emotional about my feelings, for this was not about me.

I managed to surrender to it all. I most certainly do not mean surrender to illness, for we were way past that. Acceptance of what’s to come can help you deal with it, but completely surrendering to it is way more powerful.

Dad, like John, eventually passed peacefully.

I did not handle these two deaths “well” because I was naturally good at such things. Believe me, without Tolle’s words of wisdom, I would have been a wreck – angry, crying and stressed during the aforementioned deaths. And that is certainly not good for the person who is dying.

Where does consciousness go?

Tolle taught me how to behave in such inevitable circumstances, to accept, to go with what is and surrender to it.

Everyone deals with grief in their own way.

Do you believe that when you die, that’s it? Or do you in fact believe in heaven? Or even hell?

Personally, I don’t believe in heaven or hell. I’m not sure about the idea of a soul, although I don’t dismiss it. I’m pulled towards the idea of a spirit, or maybe even a consciousness. Does that go somewhere when we die?

I do not believe that we are our bodies. I am not skin and bone and muscle and fat. What makes “me” me is not my body, it’s merely a shell we inhabit for a number of years.

Therefore when the body dies, surely, I am not dead, and my spirit or consciousness or even the energy which really makes me, me, must go somewhere?

Then again, maybe it doesn’t. I don’t know

Despite the fact I’d love to know that my “energy” goes off into nature and becomes, say, a tree in a beautiful valley, I also like the idea of just nothingness after death. It’s gone, I’m gone, and it’s all peaceful bliss and quiet.

Much like when you go into a deep sleep. No thoughts, no noise, no stress, just nothingness.

So, what really happens when we die? The only honest answer is – I don’t know. You don’t know. Nobody knows.

Finding comfort after loss

Harry Houdini, the world-famous escape artist, apparently said that if there was an afterlife, he’d find a way to come back.

Harry Houdini performing one of his famous stunts in 1908.

What do you think? Do you believe in a soul? If so, does it go to heaven, or down below? Do you believe in a spirit? And if so, where does it go? Or when the body finally stops working, is that it, we are no more? I’d love to hear you views.

I want to share with you what to me is a deeply moving piece of writing. It was written by the Reverend Henry Scott Holland.

As a non-believer of the heaven of the bible, I accept I’m going to contradict myself here. All I can admit is that this poem has given me much comfort over the years. Hopefully it can bring some peace into your life, if ever needed.

Death is nothing at all.

I have only slipped into the next room.

I am I and you are you.

Whatever we were to each other, that we are still.

Call me by my old familiar name, speak to me in the easy way which you always used.

Put no difference in your tone, wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow.

Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes we enjoyed together.

Play, smile, think of me, pray for me.

Let my name be ever the household word that it always was.

Let it be spoken without effect, without the trace of shadow on it.

Life means all that it ever meant.

It is the same as it ever was, there is unbroken continuity.

Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight?

I am waiting for you, for an interval, somewhere very near, just around the corner.

All is well.

Next week – Burial, cremation, embalming, or even cryonics?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Nature Watch: A magical oasis at Catterline Bay
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 25.10.2022 URN: CR0039032 Mike McGarrie, owner of the 'Big Orange' is pictured at his street food van in Forres. He prepares the BBQ Brisket Bacon Stacker! Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Love big portions? Put these 6 places on your must-visit list in Elgin
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2022 URN: CR0034802 & CR0035358 F&D story on Taste of Nairn, which makes its highly-anticipated return this today. Picture: Tattie Scone making with contestants Mandy Elizabeth Rush and Ian Finlayson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Food and drink fans in for a treat as Taste of Nairn dates revealed
YL 1802 10 Pet pics Rebus and Zebedee of Broughty Ferry after a visit to the beach. Image: Dawn Leonard,Dundee, DD3 0Su
Pet Portraits: Damp duo prove opposites attract with shared victory
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at her home in Glasgow after announcing that she will stand down. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
What a week: From a Holyrood drama to Hollywood blockbuster Tetris
Gulls are the scourge of communities such as Torry in Aberdeen. Pic: Kris Miller/DC Thomson Media.
What We Learned this week....about Torry gulls, traffic wardens, a film flop and Shetland's…
Harry Styles wins the Best Pop/R&B Act award during the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.
Yvie Burnett: I bumped into Harry Styles at the Brits and he's as lovely…
A delicious spread at Number 27 in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Hearty and homely dining at Number 27 in Inverness city centre

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Post Thumbnail
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

Editor's Picks

Most Commented