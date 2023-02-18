Peterhead players need no reminder of importance of Clyde game – David Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead players need no reminder of importance of Clyde game – David Robertson

By Jamie Durent
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Peterhead boss David Robertson says his players need no reminders of how important today’s game with Clyde is.

The two perennial strugglers in League One face off this afternoon, as both bid to avoid going down automatically.

They only have 11 points each and are 17 adrift of safety. Peterhead won the previous meeting between the two sides last month 1-0.

“The last time we played, if we lost we would have been five points adrift,” said Robertson. “The games are getting less and less.

“The players are confident and going into games believing they can win.

“We don’t have to spell it out to the players. We’ve got players that want to kick on and their attitude is great.

“It’ll come down to who makes the least mistakes and who wants it more than the other team. It would be our first away win of the season and our first away points as a staff.

“But it wouldn’t give us breathing space. The last time we won, they were the only team to pick up points afterwards.”

John Allan in action for Scalloway. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan in action for Scalloway. Image: Brian Gray Photography

Shetlander John Allan could be in line to make his Peterhead debut, after signing an 18-month deal at Balmoor.

Allan has relocated to the north-east from the islands and the Blue Toon boss has been impressed with what the 25-year-old has to offer.

“He’s settled in well and is a typical goalscorer,” added Robertson. “They are hard to find. It all seemed to fall into place pretty well and we’re glad we’ve got him.

“There’s not many goalscorers going about and we’ve got someone from a different area. We’ve got high hopes for him.”

Robertson has been impressed with the progress Hamish Ritchie is making on his return from a cruciate ligament injury.

Ritchie has been out since July after undergoing surgery for the injury picked up against Aberdeen. He signed a new contract in November, keeping him at the club until 2024.

“I’ve heard a lot about him and had good reports,” said Robertson. “From what I know he’s a pretty strong boy and if we had him in the midfield, he would be perfect as that’s the type of player we are missing.

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie is stretchered off
Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie is stretchered off against Aberdeen in July. Image: SNS

“For next season, we’ve got a number of players under contract and some pre-contracts done. Hopefully we survive and instead of having to build a team during the League Cup, we have one in place.

“We’re trying to get this team firing as well as we can and finish the season with a bit of confidence.

“Some players will move on and after this game, we’ll start talking to players about getting them tied up.”

Conor O’Keefe is due to have surgery next week and faces another month on the sidelines.

