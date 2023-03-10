Senior sales consultants reveal why they love working for Cala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Senior sales consultants reveal why they love working for Cala

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 10, 2023, 11:45 am
Cala Homes is recruiting and is a great company to work for as two of its staff explain.
Cala Homes is recruiting and is a great company to work for as two of its staff explain.

Cala Homes has a number of vacancies across all of its sites, including a construction degree apprentice and sales advisor to join the teams in Aberdeen.

Senior sales consultants Jo Wallace and Joy Jameson told The P&J about their experiences working with Cala.

Jo studied Law and Management at Robert Gordon University and has six years of experience in the homebuilding sector.

She is based at Cala’s Murtle Den Park, Oldfold Village development in Milltimber, Aberdeen.

Senior sales consultant Jo Wallace studied Law and Management at RGU.

Joy is based at Green Park at Grandhome in Bridge of Don, and has a bachelor’s degree from RGU in Retail Management.

Joy has been part of the Cala Homes team for almost eight years and Jo joined in September 2021.

Joy came from a sales background but was new to the housebuilding and construction sector.

“We’re a very close team here so I’ve also been able to draw from the expertise and experience of my sales colleagues,” said Joy.

“The role has built my technical and construction knowledge, which is a whole new world for me, and the legal and financial knowledge I’ve learned has been invaluable.”

Joy Jameson has a bachelor’s degree from RGU in Retail Management.

Jo said: “Sustainability is a huge focus at Cala, both in how we build our homes and how the business is run, so my knowledge in this area has really grown and been developed to allow me to explain key elements of our homes to our customers.”

“For example, it’s been important to understand new technologies in housebuilding, particularly in terms of reducing carbon such as the introduction of air source heat pumps in our homes.”

The Cala Homes development at Grandhome, Bridge of Don.

Both managed to transfer skills over from previous roles.

Joy said: “I came from a luxury retail background therefore lots of the skills I learned during my time working in the sector have been useful, particularly communication, customer service, negotiation, resilience in changeable situations, and establishing fantastic customer relationships.”

Transferable skills

Jo said she took her previous skills gained from working as part of a sales team for a housebuilder and adapted them to the Cala way of working, “ensuring the customer experience is excellent throughout their journey to homeownership”.

“There’s a real focus on development and ongoing training here at Cala, whether it’s on the job, learning from others, or more formal training, so my skills are building every day.”

Murtle Den Park, one of the developments by Cala Homes.

Joy said the culture at Cala is “supportive, focused, passionate, and driven” and that wellbeing is also important.

Jo said: “Cala has a great culture, all departments gel really well and are so committed and passionate.

Inclusivity and improvement

“Cala is forward-thinking and adaptive, and everyone is supported to really be themselves at work – there’s a real feeling of inclusivity and improvement.

“The benefits we receive contribute to the positive culture, too – it’s good to feel looked after through things like our bonus scheme, Employee Assistance Programme, ULEV scheme, health insurance, good holiday entitlement and smarter working arrangements.”

A living room by Cala Homes, which has a strong focus on sustainability.

Asked what they enjoy most about their roles, Joy said: “Handing over the keys to excited new homeowners is a real highlight, especially after being with the customer on their journey.

“I also enjoy the fast-paced environment of the sales office, the variety of tasks within the role – no two days are ever the same!”

