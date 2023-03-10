Comfort Food Friday: Add fizz to your meal with this Irn Bru chicken recipe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whisky sauce, haggis, porridge, neeps and tatties and a deep-fried Mars Bar are some “traditional” Scottish delights you will certainly have come across.

However, you’ve probably never seen a recipe that features our favourite drink – Irn Bru – until now…

“Irn Bru chicken in the slow cooker? Haud yer wheesht. That has to be a mickey take, right!?” says nutritionist Scott Baptie.

“No, my friends, this is a legitimate recipe. You may have heard of Diet Coke chicken but I’ve gone one better and used our nation’s favourite soft drink instead. It’s kinda like a sweet and sour chicken but a bit more interesting and served with an extra slab of banter.”

Irn Bru Chicken

Ingredients

1kg chicken breast, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

20ml Worcestershire sauce

20g tomato puree

30g cornflour

1 tsp smoked paprika

330ml Irn Bru or Coke (needs to be the full sugar kind)

½ tsp salt

Good few grinds of black pepper

Method

Add all the ingredients to the slow cooker. Mix through. Cover and cook for four to five hours on low.

If you don’t have a slow cooker:

You can make this two ways. One would be on the stove. If you do this option use much less (if any) cornflour and add in extra liquid. Another can might be OTT so extra stock would probably be best. Probably pan fry the chicken first then add to the rest of the ingredients. You could also do it in the oven, same method applies but maybe try with chicken thighs to stop it drying out, and cook for a couple of hours at about 160C/140 Fan/310F/Gas Mark 2½.

To serve:

If you wanted to go “full Scottish” then my inclination would be to go with neeps and tatties (turnips and potatoes), but personally I prefer it with rice (like a sweet and sour).

Nutrition: calories – 279; fat – 3g; carbohydrates – 15g; protein – 47g.

To store: This will store for a few days in an airtight container in the fridge.

To reheat: Like most stews and casseroles, this reheats well in the microwave or in a pot on the stove.

To freeze: This freezes well and can be reheated at a later date.