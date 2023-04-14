Dandara team scoops five-star award for customer satisfaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dandara team scoops five-star award for customer satisfaction

Developer Dandara retains five stars for customer satisfaction for third consecutive year from Home Builders Federation

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Dandara CEO Trevor Dempsey is delighted at winning the award for the third year in a row.
Dandara CEO Trevor Dempsey is delighted at winning the award for the third year in a row.

The team at Dandara are celebrating after being recognised for their high level of customer satisfaction.

The independent developer has achieved five-star status in the latest Home Builders Federation (HBF) annual New Homes Survey.

It’s the third consecutive year the company has achieved this after entering for the first time in 2020.

Hard work and determination

Claire Bathgate, head of sales for Dandara Aberdeen, said: “It is often the little details that make all the difference when helping clients find their dream home.

“Each and every member of the team in Aberdeen is absolutely passionate about getting things right for our buyers and ensuring the house-buying journey is a smooth and pleasant experience from the first moment buyers contact us until they pick up their keys and are settled in their new homes.

“This rating reflects the hard work and determination of the team here in the north-east and across the rest of the UK.”

Claire Bathgate, head of sales for Dandara Aberdeen, says the details makes all the difference.

The news comes following a period of growth for the company, which now has notable developments at Hazelwood and The Grange in Aberdeen as well as a proven track record throughout Scotland, England, Jersey, the Isle of Man and South Wales.

The survey is one of the largest of its type in the country with nearly 50,000 people who have recently bought a new-build home completing it.

Maximum five stars

It awards housebuilders with a star rating based on responses to the question: “Would you recommend your builder to a friend?”

For the company to have been awarded the maximum five stars means that more than 90% of its customers would recommend Dandara to a friend.

Established in 1988, Dandara has its own Customer Charter ensuring its customer ethos remains a focus for the business and its dedicated team.

Dandara’s Hazelwood development in the West End of Aberdeen.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the HBF, said: “To have 90% of consumers recommending you is a fantastic achievement and demonstrates the industry’s overwhelming commitment to delivering high levels of customer service.

“Homebuilders remain focused on driving improvements in this area and the creation of an independent New Homes Ombudsman and a more robust Consumer Code will support this drive and should lead to even higher levels of customer satisfaction moving forward.”

Expansion

Trevor Dempsey, CEO of Dandara, said: “To retain our five-star rating for the third year in a row is testament to the customer experience, build product and quality, which has been part of Dandara’s DNA for three decades.

“Following controlled expansion over the past couple of years, it is fantastic that our customers have once again recognised the company in this way as they ultimately sit at the heart of everything we do.

“We are proud to be building five-star calibre homes across the UK and are determined to maintain the first-rate quality that Dandara is known for as we continue to grow.”

The Dandara focus is on quality – for properties as well as customer experience.

Today Dandara is one of the UK’s largest independent property development companies, with more than 10,000 satisfied customers and over 100 industry awards for design and quality, including for its north-east developments.

It prides itself in “creating practical, comfortable homes that provide quality and value for years to come and include lots of extras as standard”.

To find out more visit www.dandara.com

