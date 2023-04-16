My week in 5 pictures: Author Merryn Glover’s wanderings take her from summit to sea

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Merryn Glover is a wanderer and award-winning author of fiction, drama, poetry and journalism based in the Cairngorms.

Raised in South Asia with an Australian passport, she has called Scotland home for nearly 30 years and seeks stories that bring the world together.

Her latest novel The Hidden Fires: A Cairngorms Journey with Nan Shepherd – in which she explores the landscapes and themes as Shepherd’s seminal work – is available now.

Folk send me photos of my book in shop windows, their homes and in the locations they’re reading it. I loved this one this week.

At the weekend, I was exploring the East Neuk of Fife with my beloved golden retriever with the Gaelic name, Sileas. It’s a favourite area full of happy memories.

My time in Fife was for creative and spiritual retreat: time to walk the coast, watch birds, reflect and retune. I wrote in my nature journal and started my next book – fuelled by tea and buns.

We had two more fabulous open mic shows this week for Storylands Sessions, the project I co-lead with musician Hamish Napier. A monthly gathering for tales, tunes and good company here in Badenoch.

This is my place of peace. I walk beside Loch Insh several times a week and always feel quietly restored.