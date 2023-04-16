My week in 5 pictures: Author Merryn Glover’s wanderings take her from summit to sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My week in 5 pictures: Author Merryn Glover’s wanderings take her from summit to sea

We caught up with award-winning author Merryn Glover to see what she has been up to this week.

By Lauren Robertson
Merryn Glover now lives in the Cairngorms.
Merryn Glover now lives in the Cairngorms.

Merryn Glover is a wanderer and award-winning author of fiction, drama, poetry and journalism based in the Cairngorms.

Raised in South Asia with an Australian passport, she has called Scotland home for nearly 30 years and seeks stories that bring the world together.

Her latest novel The Hidden Fires: A Cairngorms Journey with Nan Shepherd – in which she explores the landscapes and themes as Shepherd’s seminal work – is available now.

This photo was sent with the message: “I took The Hidden Fires into the hills today to reconnect with mountains. I have missed them.” Image: Duncan Macdonald

Folk send me photos of my book in shop windows, their homes and in the locations they’re reading it. I loved this one this week.

I have spent many holidays here with family and friends. Image: Merryn Glover

At the weekend, I was exploring the East Neuk of Fife with my beloved golden retriever with the Gaelic name, Sileas. It’s a favourite area full of happy memories.

Afternoon tea at Cambo House. Image: Merryn Glover

My time in Fife was for creative and spiritual retreat: time to walk the coast, watch birds, reflect and retune. I wrote in my nature journal and started my next book – fuelled by tea and buns.

The sessions attract locals and international visitors alike. Image: Hamish Napier

We had two more fabulous open mic shows this week for Storylands Sessions, the project I co-lead with musician Hamish Napier. A monthly gathering for tales, tunes and good company here in Badenoch.

I love walking along Loch Insh. Image: Merryn Glover.

This is my place of peace. I walk beside Loch Insh several times a week and always feel quietly restored.

