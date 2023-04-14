12 nature reserves to visit across the north and north-east

Reconnect yourself and the family with nature by visiting these wonderful reserves and falconries across the north and north-east.

Donmouth Local Nature Reserve, Aberdeen

This was first established as a local nature reserve back in the early 1990s and has since become a popular destination to catch sight of some wildlife.

Waders, terns, seabirds and seals can all be added and ticked off from your watchlist when you pop over to Donmouth Local Nature Reserve.

Dolphinwatch, Torry Battery

Believe it or not but Aberdeen is actually one of the more favourable places to spot dolphins in their natural habitat.

Dolphinwatch actually sets out to encourage locals, and tourists, to get in touch with marine wildlife, especially the bottlenose dolphin.

Huntly Falconry, Huntly

With flying displays back in action, Huntly Falconry offers an incredible up-close and personal experience unlike any other. Staff are highly knowledgeable and they, along with their companions, will make each and every visit special for all.

Visitors may also have the opportunity to hold one of the gentle birds of prey in an interaction they won’t ever forget.

There’s no need to book in advance to catch one of these spectacular shows, but admission prices vary from £6 to £10.

Forvie National Nature Reserve, Ellon

Who doesn’t enjoy a walk along the seaside? And the dunes? Sign me up right now. If visitors make their way towards Seal beach they’ll find an abundance of the mammals lazing around on the banks.

Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve, Aberdeenshire

Deeside is filled with nature’s hidden gems, and the Muir of Dinnet National Reserve is no different. Located in Cairngorms National Park, the expansive area has more than enough to keep hikers and visitors occupied for an afternoon of adventure.

Merkinch Local Nature Reserve, Inverness

Roe deer, owls, weasels, heron and more are all frequent visitors here. The reserve has been cited as a ‘haven’ for wildlife, so animal enthusiasts should have an absolute blast when they set up shop here for the day.

Whether you want to stretch out your legs and go for a stroll or grab the bike from the shed, the pathway is suitable, and welcoming, to both methods of transport. Not only will you get to take in the pleasant scenery, you can get your workout for the day done too.

Forsinard Flows, Caithness

For those keen to explore the NC500, take a small detour to visit the largest expanse of blanket bog in Europe.

Forsinard Flows is known to be part of Flow Country – a lot of which is protected by the RSPB.

Here, you will learn about the importance of bog lands when it comes to dealing with climate change. Throughout the spring and summer, you might catch a glimpse of the golden plover, native greylag geese and much more.

Ben Wyvis National Nature Reserve, Garve

While it’s great to hike around Ben Wyvis during the winter and capture the hills in their snowy glory, there’s nothing to stop you getting your steps in when it’s a tad warmer outside.

Do take care to come fully prepared and ready with appropriate kit such as a map, compass and waterproof clothing.

Highland Titles Nature Reserve, Duror

This four-star attraction is a must-visit for locals and tourists alike. The Highland Titles Nature Reserve first launched in 2006 and has grown and developed exponentially in the last 17 years.

Thousands of visitors arrive at the reserve annually to take part in walking trails, tree planting or to see the three-acre loch with informative signs installed to provide a deeper insight to the area.

Highland Wildlife Park, Kincraig

This is arguably one of the best wildlife parks to take the family to. There is a huge variety of animals to discover, from wildcats to polar bears. Even the rarest species have found a new place to call home as the Highland Wildlife Park is dedicated to its conservation mission.

Loch Garten Nature Reserve, Abernethy

Open from 10am-5.30pm, visitors should definitely make their way to Loch Garten as we enter the warmer months.

Guests are welcome to get up close to the red squirrels and birds at their feeders, and let the kids run wild with plenty activities on offer to provide endless entertainment.

Shieldaig Falconry, Gairloch

Not only are there handling opportunities at Shieldaig Falconry, archery services are also on offer. Similar to Huntly Falconry, staff are eager to share their extensive knowledge on their flying friends while they prepare to take to the skies.

Falconries are fantastic experiences all round and should absolutely be considered for the next trip out.