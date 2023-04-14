12 nature reserves to visit across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

12 nature reserves to visit across the north and north-east

Find your zen at these natural attractions.

This guy couldn't be more excited to see you. Image: Shutterstock
This guy couldn't be more excited to see you. Image: Shutterstock
By Jenna Scott

Reconnect yourself and the family with nature by visiting these wonderful reserves and falconries across the north and north-east.

Donmouth Local Nature Reserve, Aberdeen

Peaceful bliss. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

This was first established as a local nature reserve back in the early 1990s and has since become a popular destination to catch sight of some wildlife.

Waders, terns, seabirds and seals can all be added and ticked off from your watchlist when you pop over to Donmouth Local Nature Reserve.

Dolphinwatch, Torry Battery

Did you know dolphins are almost as intelligent as humans? Image: RSPB Scotland.

Believe it or not but Aberdeen is actually one of the more favourable places to spot dolphins in their natural habitat.

Dolphinwatch actually sets out to encourage locals, and tourists, to get in touch with marine wildlife, especially the bottlenose dolphin.

Huntly Falconry, Huntly

They can’t wait to show off their tricks. Image: Shutterstock.

With flying displays back in action, Huntly Falconry offers an incredible up-close and personal experience unlike any other. Staff are highly knowledgeable and they, along with their companions, will make each and every visit special for all.

Visitors may also have the opportunity to hold one of the gentle birds of prey in an interaction they won’t ever forget.

There’s no need to book in advance to catch one of these spectacular shows, but admission prices vary from £6 to £10.

Forvie National Nature Reserve, Ellon

These guys will ‘seal’ you later. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Who doesn’t enjoy a walk along the seaside? And the dunes? Sign me up right now. If visitors make their way towards Seal beach they’ll find an abundance of the mammals lazing around on the banks.

Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve, Aberdeenshire

Stop by Burn O’Vat on your travels. Image: Shutterstock.

Deeside is filled with nature’s hidden gems, and the Muir of Dinnet National Reserve is no different. Located in Cairngorms National Park, the expansive area has more than enough to keep hikers and visitors occupied for an afternoon of adventure.

Merkinch Local Nature Reserve, Inverness

Take a stroll through nature’s haven. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Roe deer, owls, weasels, heron and more are all frequent visitors here. The reserve has been cited as a ‘haven’ for wildlife, so animal enthusiasts should have an absolute blast when they set up shop here for the day.

Whether you want to stretch out your legs and go for a stroll or grab the bike from the shed, the pathway is suitable, and welcoming, to both methods of transport. Not only will you get to take in the pleasant scenery, you can get your workout for the day done too.

Forsinard Flows, Caithness

An environmental lesson awaits. Image: Jason Hedges.

For those keen to explore the NC500, take a small detour to visit the largest expanse of blanket bog in Europe.

Forsinard Flows is known to be part of Flow Country – a lot of which is protected by the RSPB.

Here, you will learn about the importance of bog lands when it comes to dealing with climate change. Throughout the spring and summer, you might catch a glimpse of the golden plover, native greylag geese and much more.

Ben Wyvis National Nature Reserve, Garve

Get your hiking gear ready. Image: Shutterstock.

While it’s great to hike around Ben Wyvis during the winter and capture the hills in their snowy glory, there’s nothing to stop you getting your steps in when it’s a tad warmer outside.

Do take care to come fully prepared and ready with appropriate kit such as a map, compass and waterproof clothing.

Highland Titles Nature Reserve, Duror

This four-star attraction is a must-visit for locals and tourists alike. The Highland Titles Nature Reserve first launched in 2006 and has grown and developed exponentially in the last 17 years.

Thousands of visitors arrive at the reserve annually to take part in walking trails, tree planting or to see the three-acre loch with informative signs installed to provide a deeper insight to the area.

Highland Wildlife Park, Kincraig

This friendly chap is waiting to say hello. Image: Scottish Wildcats.

This is arguably one of the best wildlife parks to take the family to. There is a huge variety of animals to discover, from wildcats to polar bears. Even the rarest species have found a new place to call home as the Highland Wildlife Park is dedicated to its conservation mission.

Loch Garten Nature Reserve, Abernethy

Doesn’t this look serene? Image: Sandy McCook.

Open from 10am-5.30pm, visitors should definitely make their way to Loch Garten as we enter the warmer months.

Guests are welcome to get up close to the red squirrels and birds at their feeders, and let the kids run wild with plenty activities on offer to provide endless entertainment.

Shieldaig Falconry, Gairloch

Not only are there handling opportunities at Shieldaig Falconry, archery services are also on offer. Similar to Huntly Falconry, staff are eager to share their extensive knowledge on their flying friends while they prepare to take to the skies.

Falconries are fantastic experiences all round and should absolutely be considered for the next trip out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

The UK has become the first European country to allow drivers on public roads to let go of steering wheels (Jacob King/PA)
Safety concerns raised after approval of hands-free driving system
St Magnus Day takes place this Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock…
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. feature on ANP nurses Picture shows; Karen Simpson and Lesley Macleod . Elgin. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
'I'd never treated bomb blast victims before': Elgin nurses reveal how nursing has changed…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie Picture shows; Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie. Inverbervie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
RGU graduate Kianna McKay balances 9 to 5 with running thriving Inverbervie fudge business…
Post Thumbnail
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…
Dandara CEO Trevor Dempsey is delighted at winning the award for the third year in a row.
Dandara team scoops five-star award for customer satisfaction
A stethoscope (Lynne Cameron/PA)
UK woman infected with dengue fever in France
The Ferrari 275 GTB/4 was first owned by Steve McQueen. (RM Sotheby’s)
Steve McQueen’s Ferrari 275 GTB is heading to auction
Drivers on Britain’s motorways are being allowed to let go of steering wheels for the first time after the UK became the first European country to approve a hands-free system (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Motorway drivers can take hands off wheel as self-driving system approved
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
3
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
2
5
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
6
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
7
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
8
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
9
Captain Colin Watt, former Macduff skipper and Aberdeen marine controller.
Daughter’s tribute to former Macduff skipper Colin Watt, 72
10
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog

More from Press and Journal

The Courier, Features, CR0027302, Out and About, Gayle Ritchie story, Gayle visits Inchoeach Farm/Shealwalls Farm - one of many farms across Scotland taking part in Go Rural Scotland/Visit Scotland's "Lambathon", showcasing agri-tourism across the country. Picture shows; some of the lambs which were only hours old. Monday 29th March, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
Police officers based at the airport were called to almost 500 more incidents this year than the previous year. Aberdeen International Airport.
Revealed: Aberdeen Airport police attended over 1,700 incidents last year
Road closed. Image: DC Thomson
A90 closed near Crimond due to two-vehicle collision
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. James Shewan is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Thief who stole children's cancer charity tin handed unpaid work
Campaigner Lisa Beckett in Dalmally, with surrounding landscape new pylons could impact upon.
Dalmally says 'No More Pylons' as community builds funds to fight SSEN plans
Peterhead's Jack Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown praises changes made by caretaker co-bosses Jordon Brown and Ryan…
Serica Energy workers Alan Dalgarno and Brian Langton. Image: Serica Energy
Aberdeen oil and gas workers swap hard hats for hiking boots to raise thousands…
Christine Esslemont is having a difficult time with mould in her council home in Elgin - in just more than a year she has decorated twice to keep it at bay, with no long-lasting results. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin mum claims black spot house mould is impacting her health
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women must make most of chance to 'accelerate' up SWPL 1, says Gavin…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]