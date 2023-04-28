5 things to do this weekend: Taste of Nairn, Sprit of Speyside and Shetland Folk Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Taste of Nairn, Sprit of Speyside and Shetland Folk Festival

This weekend takes in the May Day holiday - how shall we spend our extra day?

By Lauren Robertson
Tensions are rising ahead of the World Tattie Scone Contest. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Tensions are rising ahead of the World Tattie Scone Contest. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Many of you will be lucky enough to be heading into a three-day-long weekend.

What are you going to do with all that extra time?

The north and north-east have delivered with lots of events and activities on the calendar, and we’ve narrowed them down to five of the very best to help you decide.

If you’re not one of the lucky ones then do not fear, Saturday and Sunday are where all the fun is at anyway.

Taste of Nairn

Tickle those tastebuds at Taste of Nairn a three-day festival taking place in the seaside town from April 28 to 30….

Posted by Taste of Nairn on Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Taste of Nairn is a three-day food and drink festival showcasing the best the area has to offer.

Expect an artisanal market, theatre performances, cookery demonstrations and a showstopper baking competition.

The festival will also host the prestigious World Tattie Scone Contest, so be ready to cheer on the competitors.

Find the full programme and list of producers at www.nairnscotland.co.uk. 

Spirit of Speyside

Whisky fans will love the festival. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Whether you’re partial to a wee dram or not, you’re sure to find something you enjoy at Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

This year’s festival kicked off on Wednesday and is carrying whisky lovers right through to Monday, the perfect way to make the most of the long weekend.

Events are taking place throughout Speyside, the biggest whisky producing region in Scotland, with over 700 to choose from throughout all six days.

Go to www.spiritofspeyside.com for the full festival programme.

Shetland Folk Festival

Amy Laurenson will perform at Shetland Folk Festival. Image: Alan Peebles / BBC Radio Scotland

After Viking celebration Up Helly Aa, Shetland Folk Festival is one of the most highly anticipated events of the islands’ calendar.

Musicians and music lovers from all over the world will brave the ferry and head north for a long weekend of toe tapping tunes.

This year’s festival is the 41st of its kind and its line-up includes Foghorn Stringband, Kyle Bronx and local Amy Laurenson, who recently won BBC Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year.

For more information and to book tickets, head to www.shetlandfolkfestival.com.

Stress Awareness Month

Let your breath release tension and guide you back to center. Try this breathing pattern:💨 Breathe in for a count of…

Posted by Calm on Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Stress Awareness Month has been held every April since 1992.

If you haven’t already taken the time to stop and look at your daily stressors and coping mechanisms, this weekend is the perfect time to do it.

Set aside time, whether it’s half an hour or a full day, to do something that makes you feel calm. It could be taking a walk on the beach, focusing on a jigsaw puzzle or enjoying a good meal with family.

It’s easy to get caught up in the stress of modern life, and important to recognise the impact it has on us.

May Day at Marischal Square

🍺🍔☀️ MAY DAY @ MSQ1 🌴🍸💃🏻That’s right – we have teamed up with our neighbours @allbaroneaberdeen & @mackies19.2 to host…

Posted by Resident X on Thursday, 30 March 2023

May Day is one of the top events on Aberdeen’s social calendar.

Bars and restaurants across the city are ready to delight locals with special offers and menus to celebrate the date.

One of the must-visit spots this year is Marischal Square. On Sunday, businesses located in the building are coming together to create a perfect storm with pop-up bars, all-day DJs and street food galore.

Get your tickets quick at eventbrite.co.uk.

