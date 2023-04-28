5 things to do this weekend: Taste of Nairn, Sprit of Speyside and Shetland Folk Festival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Many of you will be lucky enough to be heading into a three-day-long weekend.

What are you going to do with all that extra time?

The north and north-east have delivered with lots of events and activities on the calendar, and we’ve narrowed them down to five of the very best to help you decide.

If you’re not one of the lucky ones then do not fear, Saturday and Sunday are where all the fun is at anyway.

Taste of Nairn

Tickle those tastebuds at Taste of Nairn a three-day festival taking place in the seaside town from April 28 to 30…. Posted by Taste of Nairn on Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Taste of Nairn is a three-day food and drink festival showcasing the best the area has to offer.

Expect an artisanal market, theatre performances, cookery demonstrations and a showstopper baking competition.

The festival will also host the prestigious World Tattie Scone Contest, so be ready to cheer on the competitors.

Find the full programme and list of producers at www.nairnscotland.co.uk.

Spirit of Speyside

Whether you’re partial to a wee dram or not, you’re sure to find something you enjoy at Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

This year’s festival kicked off on Wednesday and is carrying whisky lovers right through to Monday, the perfect way to make the most of the long weekend.

Events are taking place throughout Speyside, the biggest whisky producing region in Scotland, with over 700 to choose from throughout all six days.

Go to www.spiritofspeyside.com for the full festival programme.

Shetland Folk Festival

After Viking celebration Up Helly Aa, Shetland Folk Festival is one of the most highly anticipated events of the islands’ calendar.

Musicians and music lovers from all over the world will brave the ferry and head north for a long weekend of toe tapping tunes.

This year’s festival is the 41st of its kind and its line-up includes Foghorn Stringband, Kyle Bronx and local Amy Laurenson, who recently won BBC Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year.

For more information and to book tickets, head to www.shetlandfolkfestival.com.

Stress Awareness Month

Let your breath release tension and guide you back to center. Try this breathing pattern:💨 Breathe in for a count of… Posted by Calm on Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Stress Awareness Month has been held every April since 1992.

If you haven’t already taken the time to stop and look at your daily stressors and coping mechanisms, this weekend is the perfect time to do it.

Set aside time, whether it’s half an hour or a full day, to do something that makes you feel calm. It could be taking a walk on the beach, focusing on a jigsaw puzzle or enjoying a good meal with family.

It’s easy to get caught up in the stress of modern life, and important to recognise the impact it has on us.

May Day at Marischal Square

🍺🍔☀️ MAY DAY @ MSQ1 🌴🍸💃🏻That’s right – we have teamed up with our neighbours @allbaroneaberdeen & @mackies19.2 to host… Posted by Resident X on Thursday, 30 March 2023

May Day is one of the top events on Aberdeen’s social calendar.

Bars and restaurants across the city are ready to delight locals with special offers and menus to celebrate the date.

One of the must-visit spots this year is Marischal Square. On Sunday, businesses located in the building are coming together to create a perfect storm with pop-up bars, all-day DJs and street food galore.

Get your tickets quick at eventbrite.co.uk.