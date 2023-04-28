Emotional reunion at Inverness Airport after cyclist completes 5,400-mile Africa challenge to help Highland respite centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cyclist was given a hero’s welcome at Inverness Airport after completing a 5,400 mile trip across Africa.

Highland piper John Prendergast completed the mammoth journey from Egypt to South Africa to raise cash for the Elsie Normington Foundation.

The resilient 19-year-old battled through 40 degree heat, hilly terrain on dirt tracks and even had to dodge cars repeatedly trying to run him off the road.

“Physically and mentally, you are really thrashing your body,” he said.

“And not giving it any time to recover. But the support I had at home was always in the back of my mind. It kept me going.”

‘We are astounded by John’s stamina’

The Elsie Normington Foundation will open the Haven Centre, a respite centre project that has been years in the making, in Smithton, Inverness later this year.

John’s efforts have already raised £10,000 for the charity. And the cause is very close to his heart.

He chose to raise money for them to help people like his brother Andrew, 21, who has Down’s syndrome and is autistic.

Andrew was among the family and friends who gathered at Inverness Airport to welcome their hero home.

And so too was Elsie Normington.

Foundation fundraiser Rona Matheson said: “We at the charity are all astounded at John’s stamina and amazing achievement.

“It was a joy to meet him on his arrival home along with his family and Elsie.”

A lesson in managing adversity

John’s route took him from Cairo, Egypt to Cape Town, South Africa.

Along the way, he passed through Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia.

The trip started on January 14 and he arrived in Cape Town on April 22.

Incredibly, it was John’s first-ever multi-day cycling trip.

And in addition to the many challenges it involved, he was also battling illness on a regular basis.

With no rest days, John had no choice but to just keep going.

He said: “Sometimes you’d have a great day and you felt strong. You’d be looking forward to the next day.

“But then others it was really tough. And it was daunting thinking ‘I’ve got another day, month, 4,000 miles of this still to come’.

“I learned to manage it. That’s a skill that will be useful in the future.

“Just taking each day as it comes and never looking further ahead than the next day of riding. Otherwise it would drive you round the bend.”

Taking in the same sights as his grandfather

Another emotional element of the trip was the fact that John was following in his grandfather’s footsteps.

More than 70 years ago, David Lessels walked the length of Africa and back again from his home in Dunfermline.

The expedition took him five years.

John’s trip was sponsored by Junior Duke.

It’s an awards scheme for younger children who want to get out of their comfort zones, into their community and to try new experiences.

A Justgiving page has also been set up for anyone who wants to donate to the Elsie Normington Foundation on the back of John’s efforts.

As for John, the former Gordonstoun pupil is preparing to return to his work as a piper.

There’s a good chance you’ll see him in Fort Augustus or Inverness soon.

He is also due to start university in September.

Before then though, he’s due a good rest.

