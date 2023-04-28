Emotional reunion at Inverness Airport after cyclist completes 5,400-mile Africa challenge to help Highland respite centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Emotional reunion at Inverness Airport after cyclist completes 5,400-mile Africa challenge to help Highland respite centre

John Prendergast's epic trip took him through nine countries.

By Stuart Findlay
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A cyclist was given a hero’s welcome at Inverness Airport after completing a 5,400 mile trip across Africa.

Highland piper John Prendergast completed the mammoth journey from Egypt to South Africa to raise cash for the Elsie Normington Foundation.

The resilient 19-year-old battled through 40 degree heat, hilly terrain on dirt tracks and even had to dodge cars repeatedly trying to run him off the road.

John is welcomed home by his sister Emma and brother Andrew at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Physically and mentally, you are really thrashing your body,” he said.

“And not giving it any time to recover. But the support I had at home was always in the back of my mind. It kept me going.”

‘We are astounded by John’s stamina’

The Elsie Normington Foundation will open the Haven Centre, a respite centre project that has been years in the making, in Smithton, Inverness later this year.

John’s efforts have already raised £10,000 for the charity. And the cause is very close to his heart.

He chose to raise money for them to help people like his brother Andrew, 21, who has Down’s syndrome and is autistic.

Elsie Normington thanks John for his incredible achievement. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Andrew was among the family and friends who gathered at Inverness Airport to welcome their hero home.

And so too was Elsie Normington.

Foundation fundraiser Rona Matheson said: “We at the charity are all astounded at John’s stamina and amazing achievement.

“It was a joy to meet him on his arrival home along with his family and Elsie.”

A lesson in managing adversity

John’s route took him from Cairo, Egypt to Cape Town, South Africa.

Along the way, he passed through Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia.

The trip started on January 14 and he arrived in Cape Town on April 22.

Incredibly, it was John’s first-ever multi-day cycling trip.

And in addition to the many challenges it involved, he was also battling illness on a regular basis.

The terrain proved a constantly changing challenge during the trip. Image: John Prendergast

With no rest days, John had no choice but to just keep going.

He said: “Sometimes you’d have a great day and you felt strong. You’d be looking forward to the next day.

“But then others it was really tough. And it was daunting thinking ‘I’ve got another day, month, 4,000 miles of this still to come’.

“I learned to manage it. That’s a skill that will be useful in the future.

“Just taking each day as it comes and never looking further ahead than the next day of riding. Otherwise it would drive you round the bend.”

Taking in the same sights as his grandfather

Another emotional element of the trip was the fact that John was following in his grandfather’s footsteps.

More than 70 years ago, David Lessels walked the length of Africa and back again from his home in Dunfermline.

The expedition took him five years.

John’s trip was sponsored by Junior Duke.

It’s an awards scheme for younger children who want to get out of their comfort zones, into their community and to try new experiences.

A Justgiving page has also been set up for anyone who wants to donate to the Elsie Normington Foundation on the back of John’s efforts.

Tanzania was one of the nine countries John cycled through. Image: John Prendergast

As for John, the former Gordonstoun pupil is preparing to return to his work as a piper.

There’s a good chance you’ll see him in Fort Augustus or Inverness soon.

He is also due to start university in September.

Before then though, he’s due a good rest.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
Matthew Reiss resignation
Highland Council praises 'constructive' meeting on Corran Ferry crisis
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland-based bishop 'honoured' to present sceptre at coronation
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Explainer: What is THAT straight line in the north-west of Scotland?
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man jailed after claiming he had knife to 'make dinner'
UHI West Highland Fort William beauty students in their wedding gowns for the bridal runway
Style down the aisle: UHI West Highland beauty students and Highland Hospice team up…
Three police officers with arms crossed and high-viz vests on, with hills in the background
Highland Cops: BBC Scotland show sees officers dealing with island storms and deaths and…
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
More late night delays expected due to further road improvements at Raigmore Interchange
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Council to build 3,300 affordable homes by 2028
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols

Most Read

1
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
John Prendergast gives his mum Amanda a big hug at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
What a week: No fireworks for Edinburgh but China lights a lantern

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]