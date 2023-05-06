Yvie Burnett: Classic chic I can get behind, but the trout pout is not for me

Thank you all so much. You are an incredibly supportive bunch of people who read this column.

I’ve had so many messages from you about Scotland Sings and I’m so grateful to those of you who watched episode one.

Remember that episode two is on BBC One Scotland on Sunday May 7 at 4.15pm. You can also catch up on the BBC iPlayer if you missed it.

I have to say that I couldn’t have done it without the wonderfully hard-working team at BBC Scotland and the executives for trusting me with my own show. I enjoyed every minute of working on it.

Hope you all enjoy episode two and I have to warn you now, it’s quite emotional.

So, having spent a couple of weeks at home and had a much-needed catch up with lots of my singers, I’m back travelling.

I’m writing this from a sun lounger in my favourite place, LA.

Now as you know, I never, ever take it for granted that I’m lucky enough to be here.

As soon as I wake up in the morning, I go off on a hike in the canyon above LA to take it all in and get the most out of my day. After coming here for so many years and living here for months at a time when I have done US TV shows, it has become my second home.

Of course, it’s very different to Scotland and the LA people are perhaps not as friendly as the Scots, although I’ve got to know some lovely ones, so I never feel lonely.

One thing I absolutely love doing out here is people watching.

So many people out here look a bit too perfect though. Too thin, too much plastic surgery, just not real looking. But there are also those who just look effortlessly chic.

It’s a bit like when you go to France or Italy and can’t quite put your finger on what makes the people so stylish.

‘Stealth Wealth’

Apparently there is a new trend for what is called “stealth wealth”.

Don’t worry, I had no idea what it was either!

In a nutshell, it’s that look that the super-wealthy have. It’s not about the flashy logos that people wear who want to look rich. On no, these super-rich people, or people who emulate this style, might have a jumper with no logos on it at all, but those who know that it cost a month’s wages for us normal people, just know.

The colours they dress in are navy, black, beige or a very expensive-looking cream or white from top to toe. Actually, anything subtle, and also in fabulous fabrics.

To be fair, this style, although expensive, seems much more appealing and timeless than fast-fashion trends which you literally have to ditch as soon as the next “in colour” comes along.

I think as we get older, although we want to give a nod to fashion, we can’t be bothered with it so much.

When we were younger, if flared jeans were in fashion there was no way we would be seen dead in a skinny leg.

I remember when my two were teenagers, they went through the Jack Wills and the Abercrombie and Fitch stage and then promptly “couldn’t possibly step out in either”.

I have, as you know, quite a few flashy pairs of shoes in my wardrobe which I have accumulated over the years and a few bags too. But maybe lockdown changed us all, or maybe it’s an age thing, but I often put something a bit flashy on and promptly get changed into something not so ostentatious.

So perhaps that’s the beauty of this new craze for classic chic.

It won’t really go out of fashion.

Of course, when it comes to fashion, over here that plastic surgery look hasn’t gone away.

But in the UK too, what on Earth is that big lips thing all about?

Now I know our lips get smaller as we get older, but young people with lovely lips get it done. I’ve seen people with a wee bit of filler or whatever it is that they inject in there, and if subtly done it just looks like good lipstick. However, those “duck lips” are something else.

They are kind of OK from the front, but from the side, in my opinion, it’s weird.

I’m generalising of course, because I bet some people have it done very well.

However, if I’m investing my money in anything to look good it’s more likely to be a beige cashmere jumper than some rubber lips!