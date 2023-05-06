Yvie Burnett: Classic chic I can get behind, but the trout pout is not for me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Yvie Burnett: Classic chic I can get behind, but the trout pout is not for me

Spending time people watching in LA is always fun, but I won't be tempted by plastic surgery

Fashion trends are changing in LA. Image: Shutterstock.
Fashion trends are changing in LA. Image: Shutterstock.
By Yvie Burnett

Thank you all so much. You are an incredibly supportive bunch of people who read this column.

I’ve had so many messages from you about Scotland Sings and I’m so grateful to those of you who watched episode one.

Remember that episode two is on BBC One Scotland on Sunday May 7 at 4.15pm. You can also catch up on the BBC iPlayer if you missed it.

I have to say that I couldn’t have done it without the wonderfully hard-working team at BBC Scotland and the executives for trusting me with my own show. I enjoyed every minute of working on it.

Hope you all enjoy episode two and I have to warn you now, it’s quite emotional.

Yvie has loved her experience on Scotland Sings.

So, having spent a couple of weeks at home and had a much-needed catch up with lots of my singers, I’m back travelling.

I’m writing this from a sun lounger in my favourite place, LA.

Now as you know, I never, ever take it for granted that I’m lucky enough to be here.

As soon as I wake up in the morning, I go off on a hike in the canyon above LA to take it all in and get the most out of my day. After coming here for so many years and living here for months at a time when I have done US TV shows, it has become my second home.

Of course, it’s very different to Scotland and the LA people are perhaps not as friendly as the Scots, although I’ve got to know some lovely ones, so I never feel lonely.

One thing I absolutely love doing out here is people watching.

So many people out here look a bit too perfect though. Too thin, too much plastic surgery, just not real looking. But there are also those who just look effortlessly chic.

It’s a bit like when you go to France or Italy and can’t quite put your finger on what makes the people so stylish.

‘Stealth Wealth’

Apparently there is a new trend for what is called “stealth wealth”.

Don’t worry, I had no idea what it was either!

In a nutshell, it’s that look that the super-wealthy have. It’s not about the flashy logos that people wear who want to look rich. On no, these super-rich people, or people who emulate this style, might have a jumper with no logos on it at all, but those who know that it cost a month’s wages for us normal people, just know.

The colours they dress in are navy, black, beige or a very expensive-looking cream or white from top to toe. Actually, anything subtle, and also in fabulous fabrics.

Yvie on her daily hike in LA.

To be fair, this style, although expensive, seems much more appealing and timeless than fast-fashion trends which you literally have to ditch as soon as the next “in colour” comes along.

I think as we get older, although we want to give a nod to fashion, we can’t be bothered with it so much.

When we were younger, if flared jeans were in fashion there was no way we would be seen dead in a skinny leg.

I remember when my two were teenagers, they went through the Jack Wills and the Abercrombie and Fitch stage and then promptly “couldn’t possibly step out in either”.

I have, as you know, quite a few flashy pairs of shoes in my wardrobe which I have accumulated over the years and a few bags too. But maybe lockdown changed us all, or maybe it’s an age thing, but I often put something a bit flashy on and promptly get changed into something not so ostentatious.

So perhaps that’s the beauty of this new craze for classic chic.

It won’t really go out of fashion.

Of course, when it comes to fashion, over here that plastic surgery look hasn’t gone away.

Big rubber lips are not on Yvie’s wishlist. Image: Shutterstock.

But in the UK too, what on Earth is that big lips thing all about?

Now I know our lips get smaller as we get older, but young people with lovely lips get it done. I’ve seen people with a wee bit of filler or whatever it is that they inject in there, and if subtly done it just looks like good lipstick. However, those “duck lips” are something else.

They are kind of OK from the front, but from the side, in my opinion, it’s weird.

I’m generalising of course, because I bet some people have it done very well.

However, if I’m investing my money in anything to look good it’s more likely to be a beige cashmere jumper than some rubber lips!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]