Story behind new Aberdeen ‘Memory Tree’ – and how you can own a piece of UTG artwork 

Aberdonians are being given the chance to have a little piece of the new-look Union Terrace Gardens in their own home.

The artist behind the Memory Tree in the recently reopened UTG is offering up 188 pieces of the metal sculpture to citizens.

Nicola Atkinson has teamed up with the Common Sense Coffee House and Bar – the first business to open in one of the gardens’ new pavilions – to host the event.

Together, they hope the unique ceremony over the May 19-21 weekend will help to strengthen community ties with the refurbished Victorian park – and with her sculpture itself.

The handouts will be the metal “between-shapes” cut out of stainless steel sundial-like rowan tree, to form the leaves, berries and branches. It’s part of ensuring the project is as zero-waste as possible.

Like a puzzle, she and Common Sense owner John Wigglesworth hope the public will carry them to the gardens and see where their piece fits into the jigsaw-type artwork.

UTG reopened in December after a delay-struck £30 million facelift.

So what does the Memory Tree represent?

Revealing the plans to The P&J, internationally-acclaimed Nicola, of Beautiful Materials Design Studio, said: “I am looking forward to meeting people and giving them a small piece of the memory tree.

“A memory tree has a strong tradition, creating a focal point for people to visit and spend time reflecting on thoughts of their loved ones.

“My sculpture was inspired by the rowan tree, which is found high in the mountains of Scotland.”

A Piece of Your Memory: How you can claim part of the UTG artwork

The metal offcuts have been signed, smoothed, electro-polished and fine-tuned ahead of their new life as souvenirs.

Common Sense Coffee House and Bar is facilitating the ‘Pieces of Your Memory’ event.

Tickets can be booked for free here, for a numbered card to be picked up from the Rosemount pavilion.

Then, the lucky 188 people will be given a time to meet Nicola to receive their one-off piece of the Memory Tree sculpture.

Owner John said: “It is a very special project that we are delighted to support.”