5 things to do this weekend: Exclusively Highlands, Taigh Festival and Walking and Wheeling

What are your plans this weekend?

Watch tug o war at Gordon Castle Highland Games this Sunday. Image: Jasperimage
By Lauren Robertson

It’s getting to that exciting time of year when weekend events are really ramping up.

We’re spoilt for choice with all the festivals and activities happening across the north and north-east.

It can be tricky to narrow down exactly what you want to do, so we’re here to help with this week’s top picks.

Gordon Castle Highland Games

This Sunday, we have an absolutely jam packed schedule for you all! We have had a record number of solo piping and…

Posted by Gordon Castle Estate on Thursday, 18 May 2023

Highland games season is getting into full swing and we couldn’t be happier.

Gordon Castle Highland Games will be held this Sunday, with the day’s festivities kicking off at 10am.

You can expect to bear witness to all the classic competitions like tug o’ war, Highland dancing and pipe bands, and there’s even a food village to head to after for some good grub.

The full programme can be found at www.gordoncastle.co.uk and tickets for the day can be bought at eventbrite.co.uk.

Festival of Walking and Wheeling

It's all downhill from here.

Posted by Festival of Walking & Wheeling on Wednesday, 10 May 2023

A brand new festival celebrating walking and cycling starts in Inverness this Saturday.

It aims to highlight the fact that the city is very walkable, given its active travel links and well constructed paths joining popular spots.

This weekend’s festival goings on include an information drop-in at Wasps Creative Academy and a family orienteering day.

Events will continue to take place across the city until May 28, and a full programme of these can be found at www.wawfest.com.

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer

The talk will look at cases like that of Jeffrey Dahmer. Image: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

If you like true crime documentaries and don’t mind a good spooking, this one’s for you.

Aberdeen Arts Centre is hosting Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer this Saturday night at 7.30pm.

The talk is hosted by serial killer expert and research psychologist Cheish Merryweather, who will talk the audience through cases including Jeffrey Dahmer
and Fred and Rose West and delve deeper into their minds.

There are still tickets available for the two-hour show, which can be booked at www.ticketsource.co.uk.

 

Exclusively Highlands

Why not discover new small businesses and makers at Exclusively Highlands market?

The markets take place all over the north and north-east but this weekend are making Wildwoodz in just north of Inverness their home.

You can buy everything from metal work, tweed accessories and vegan skincare to pies, furniture and whiskies.

Despite its name, Exclusively Highlands now features makers from all over the country, and you can see what they have to offer between 10am and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Taigh festival

Taigh means ‘at home’ and is an escape for explorers, enthusiasts, families and friends (old and new). ❣️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Listen…

Posted by Glen Dye Cabins & Cottages on Friday, 24 February 2023

With Taigh Festival, Glen Dye Cabins & Cottages promises an “immersive, intimate and fun weekend of folk and alternative music, food and the Highlands.”

The programme includes music from Roddy Woomble and Jesca Hoop and wellness themed activities like yoga, massages and river swimming.

There are still tickets available for the festival, which can be bought at www.glendyecabinsandcottages.com.

