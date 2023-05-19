Joe Harper: European qualification is about Aberdeen making fans and whole region proud, before cash boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: European qualification is about Aberdeen making fans and whole region proud, before cash boost

In his latest column, Joe also says Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie is worth £5 million, and it would be disappointing if he was sold to English Championship Bristol City for just £2m.

Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock.
By Sean Wallace

Securing a return to European competition would bring benefits far beyond a multi-million cash prize for Aberdeen.

European action would bring pride to supporters, the club, the Granite City and the north-east.

Landing around £3 million in Uefa prize money would be a very welcome cash boost for the club – especially with a squad rebuild looming in the upcoming summer transfer window.

That is the financial prize at stake when third-placed Aberdeen face fourth-placed Hearts away tomorrow.

If the Dons win at Tynecastle, a third, and European action, will be all-but-secured.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos celebrates at full time against Hibs – a 0-0 draw. Image: SNS.

But I believe the benefits of European football go far beyond finances.

The Dons in Europe would bring a bounce back to the area.

There is a real pride that comes with knowing your club is competing on the Continent.

Supporters also feel great because European football is exciting as your club is facing unknown teams from different countries.

And there is that hope that you land a glamour tie against a Euro giant.

Just look at the 2007-08 season when the Dons played Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Cup group stage and then Bayern Munich in the knock-out phase.

If Aberdeen finish third, and Celtic win the Scottish Cup, the Dons will be guaranteed group stage football until December.

They will go into the Europa League play-offs, just one tie away from the group stages.

Even if they lose that, they drop down into the Conference League group and will be in Europe until Christmas.

What an enticing reward.

The promise of European football until mid-December will also be enticing for summer signing targets.

Being able to offer Europe could give the Dons the edge over rivals in the battle to sign players.

Competing in Europe for at least five months will also help the Aberdeen players develop and improve.

It is invaluable experience.

Aberdeen are currently in the driving seat as they hold a five-point advantage over Hearts.

It is a very strong position with just three games remaining, and it would be ideal if they could finish the job this weekend.

If Aberdeen beat Hearts and fifth-placed Hibs lose to Rangers, the Reds will be confirmed as finishing third.

What an unbelievable achievement that would be for manager Barry Robson.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

When he was placed in interim charge at the end of January, the Dons were in real trouble.

They had suffered humiliating back-to-back league away league defeats, losing 5-0 at Hearts and 6-0 at Hibs.

Sandwiched between those losses was the utterly humiliating Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel.

The outlook for the rest of the season was bleak.

When Robson took over, the Dons were 10 points behind Hearts, who were third and looked in control of that spot.

Aberdeen were also only nine points removed from the relegation play-off spot below them.

Looking behind the Dons and preventing being dragged further down the table looked to be the priority.

No-one could surely have predicted Robson would mastermind the Dons rocketing up the table and over-taking Hearts.

Robson has completely changed the atmosphere and mood within the team.

They Dons now look like a good team and one that is enjoying playing together.

Hibs’ Joe Newell (L) chases down Aberdeen’s Luis “Duk” Lopes (R) at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Celebrating the Gothenburg Greats recently underlined how much European football means to the fans and the club.

Aberdeen should be competing in Europe every season.

Against the odds, Robson has led the Dons to the brink of bringing back European action.

Now they have to go and finish the job at Tynecastle.

Ross McCrorie is worth £5 million

Aberdeen defender Ross McCorie is worth at least £5 million – so it will be disappointing if he exits Pittodrie for less.

Championship club Bristol City are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign McCrorie for £2m in the summer transfer window.

He is worth more than double that.

We are talking about an experienced player who is one of the first names on the Dons starting XI team-sheet.

McCrorie is so versatile he is like three players rolled into one, as he can star in midfield, right-back and centre-back.

When you add in that he also has three years left on his Aberdeen contract, he is worth significantly more than £2m.

McCrorie has been such an important player for the Dons as he is so energetic and aggressive. He is also a quality player.

Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win over Rangers. Image: SNS.

If Bristol City sign him for £2m plus add-ons, they will be landing a bargain.

They will also secure a player who I am confident would excel in the English Championship.

Aberdeen face a big rebuild in the summer, so I am surprised they will add replacing McCrorie to that.

Especially for as little as £2m.

Aberdeen captain for the day, Ross McCrorie, in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Welcome return of captain Shinnie approaches

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie will serve out the final game of his ludicrously harsh four-match ban at Tynecastle tomorrow.

He should never have been red carded following a VAR review for a challenge on Ross County’s Jack Baldwin.

Graeme Shinnie’s challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS

To add a further match on to the original three game ban added insult to injury.

Shinnie will be back for the home clash with St Mirren on Wednesday.

He brings a real presence and drive to the team.

The captain is on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

Hopefully Aberdeen can sign him on a permanent deal for next term and beyond.

 

Conversation

