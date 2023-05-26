Everything you need to know about what to do in Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re looking to make the beautiful Isles of Orkney your next great adventure then we’ve got just the thing for you.

We’ve put together a guide telling you everything you need to know about these fascinating islands.

In it we detail Orkney’s treasured history, its stunning coasts, gleaming beaches and the many traditions which make up its rich fabric. You’ll get a flavour of the outstanding food and drink that will keep you coming back for more and the creative industry that continues to inspire and engage.

You’ll see how islanders make a living these days and hear about the music which has run through their community for centuries.

And if you’ve really fallen in love with the place we’ll even tell you how and why you should relocate there.

There’s so much to see and do in Orkney

A visit to Orkney can open the gateway to its ancient and storied histories and how they connect us to our present.

You can see the Neolithic sites such as Skara Brae and The Ring of Brodgar that have stood since before the pyramids in Egypt were built. There’s also a bounty of wildlife in the isles from gulls and puffins in the air to dolphins and seal pups playing in the sea. You can see them all on a trip to Orkney.

Of course, don’t forget to visit the many cafes, hotels, bars and distilleries where the welcome is as warm as the food and drink is delicious.

The landscape is stunning and varied too, with rolling moorland, plunging cliffs and towering peaks. There’s even the most northerly natural woodland in Britain, in the Rackwick Valley on Hoy.

So make sure you dive in with as much gusto as we have and enjoy reading more about the incomparable archipelago that is Orkney.

