Everything you need to know about what to do in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about what to do in Orkney

Our amazing guide to the beautiful isles.

In partnership with Orkney businesses
The Ring of Brodgar is one of the things to do in Orkney

If you’re looking to make the beautiful Isles of Orkney your next great adventure then we’ve got just the thing for you.

We’ve put together a guide telling you everything you need to know about these fascinating islands.

In it we detail Orkney’s treasured history, its stunning coasts, gleaming beaches and the many traditions which make up its rich fabric. You’ll get a flavour of the outstanding food and drink that will keep you coming back for more and the creative industry that continues to inspire and engage.

You’ll see how islanders make a living these days and hear about the music which has run through their community for centuries.

And if you’ve really fallen in love with the place we’ll even tell you how and why you should relocate there.

To read this fantastic guide click on the image below and subscribe to the Press and Journal.

Orkney supplement cover

If you’re already a subscriber then simply click here.

There’s so much to see and do in Orkney

A visit to Orkney can open the gateway to its ancient and storied histories and how they connect us to our present.

You can see the Neolithic sites such as Skara Brae and The Ring of Brodgar that have stood since before the pyramids in Egypt were built. There’s also a bounty of wildlife in the isles from gulls and puffins in the air to dolphins and seal pups playing in the sea. You can see them all on a trip to Orkney.

Of course, don’t forget to visit the many cafes, hotels, bars and distilleries where the welcome is as warm as the food and drink is delicious.

The landscape is stunning and varied too, with rolling moorland, plunging cliffs and towering peaks. There’s even the most northerly natural woodland in Britain, in the Rackwick Valley on Hoy.

So make sure you dive in with as much gusto as we have and enjoy reading more about the incomparable archipelago that is Orkney.

This guide was only possible thanks to help of Karen Duncan Jewellery, the Orkney Gin CompanyCafelolz, Sheila Fleet Jewellery, Stockan’s Oatcakes, Northlink Ferries, 59 Degrees North, Orkney Media Group Ltd, Orkney Food & Drink Ltd, Deerness Distillery Ltd, The Murray Arms Hotel, Harcus Law Ltd, Orkney Islands Council, McAdie & Reeve Limited, Orkney Ferries, Pomona Prefect, J C Tulloch, Scapa Distillery – Chivas brothers Ltd, and  Orkney Islands Council, Marine Services.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

Editor's Picks