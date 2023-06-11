Talking Point: Fast fashion is cheap but is the real cost much higher?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking Point: Fast fashion is cheap but is the real cost much higher?

Fashionable and affordable clothes are often just a click away - but there is a growing awareness that brands and consumers need to be more sustainable

By Karen Roberts
Fast fashion is increasingly popular but the items often end up being thrown away. Pic SHutterstock.

A top that would have cost more to return than it did to buy, clothes that lasted just one wear, or looked nothing like the image online are in an overflowing bag I’ve got waiting to dispose of.

Hopefully my bag of what’s turned out to be rather costly “bargains” can be recycled or repurposed in some way.

Clothing from fast fashion outlets and websites have become increasingly popular – who can resist a new top for £5? I know I find it difficult to, and neither can millions of others across the country and the world.

Previous figures published by Oxfam indicate that 13 million items of clothing are sent to landfill a week.

A report earlier this year from Zero Waste Scotland revealed clothing is contributing more to climate change than plastic – accounting for nearly a third (32%) of the carbon impacts of Scotland’s household waste

But what impact does the throwaway clothing culture have, and how can we be more sustainable with what we wear?

I spoke to a lecturer from the Robert Gordon University and the chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland to find out more.

Scenes like this one are becoming more common. Discarded secondhand clothes cover the beach in the coastal fishing community of Jamestown in Accra, the capital of Ghana. Pic Shutterstock.

Dr Madeleine Marcella-Hood, lecturer in fashion management

As fashion and styles alter and evolve people in turn change their clothing in response – but this has increased dramatically Madeleine said.

She explained: “In recent years this change has accelerated at such a rate that it’s become a critical problem. As a business model, fast fashion generally relies on cheap labour, global supply chains and the promotion of garments that are essentially disposable – encouraging consumers to buy often through a variety of strategies – this has caused many consumers to place a very low value on clothing.

“Fast fashion garments are trend led and not always made to last, which has resulted in a wear-it-once (or sometimes not at all) attitude; ultra-fast fashion is now an industry-recognised term, which is associated with some of the most problematic examples.

“Statistics show that, where an average fashion trend used to last around 6-12months, there are now as many as 52 micro trends in a year – much of which are driven by ultra-fast fashion retailers and social media.”

A need for change

Despite the volumes fast fashion that are purchases, there has been a growing awareness of the need for sustainability not only from consumers but brands also.

A number of students at RGU were recently involved in setting up an ethical and sustainable fashion range, and the university has also had students working as ambassadors for initiatives like Fashion Revolution – a global movement for the industry, for a number of years now.

Madeleine said: “There’s a recognised need for change and for this change to be deep rooted. Our students are increasingly interested and engaged in issues surrounding the environment and sustainability is embedded across the subjects we teach. Gen Z, in particular, are recognised as environmentally conscious.

“However, research suggests there’s still an attitude/behaviour gap when it comes to clothing – fast fashion is readily available, inexpensive and often targeted towards fashion-conscious consumers and younger audiences.”

Madeleine Marcella-Hood. Aberdeen. Supplied by RGU.

There are steps we can take to be more sustainable about our clothing, such as borrowing an outfit from a friend or mending and upcycling clothes.

Madeleine added: “As consumers generally we need to buy fewer items of clothing and place a higher value on the clothing we do buy. It’s unrealistic to expect consumers to switch off completely to less sustainable brands and some (though definitely not all) of these businesses are making progress towards becoming more sustainable.

“However, as consumers we can shop more consciously and make more sustainable choices – e.g. there’s lots of great charity shops in and around Aberdeen and second-hand clothing is a good alternative to buying directly from fast fashion retailers. For consumers who prefer to shop online there are second-hand social marketplaces like Vinted and Depop.”

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive, Zero Waste Scotland

Zero Waste Scotland’s Carbon Metric Report findings suggest only 5% of North-east residents are aware that clothing is the worst type of waste for the climate – with 67% saying it’s plastic.

While only 10% say they think about the environmental impact of a garment before they buy it.

The average Scot consumes more than twice the sustainable amount of materials per year. Meanwhile, only a fifth of people in Scotland are fully aware of the negative environmental impacts of our consumption of new products.

The environmental impacts extend beyond disposing of an item, as the resources and effort that goes into making them also wasted. This includes things such as growing the fibres for the materials, manufacturing, packaging and transport.

Iain Gulland chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland. Supplied by Zero Waste Scotland.

‘Scale of the problem is staggering’

Zero Waste Scotland’s Iain Gulland said: “Of everything we dispose of from our homes in Scotland, clothing is the worst for the climate. That’s a scary fact, but it’s also empowering because it identifies something we can all do to help tackle climate change: rethink how we buy and use clothes.

“For many of us actions like taking our own bags to the shops and using a reusable coffee cup or water bottle are now second nature. But lots of us aren’t fully aware of the link between clothing and climate change – or how overconsuming more generally contributes to the climate crisis.

“The scale of the problem is staggering; the average Scot consumes more than twice the sustainable amount of materials per year. It’s vital we turn that around if we’re serious about mitigating the worst effects of climate change.”

“The best way to do that is to curb our consumption – buying less in the first place and opting for alternatives to brand new goods.”

In a survey of 1,000 people Zero Waste Scotland asked people what they do with clothes they no longer want to wear – 76% said they donate them to charity, 33% said they take them to a textiles recycling collection point. The north-east figures were 78% and 34%.

In the same survey just over half of the respondents indicated that buying fewer clothes is something they were open to.

What’s being done to help the circular economy?

The circular economy works to keep items in use for as long as possible using methods such as sharing, leasing, reusing and recycling.

The Scottish Government’s Circular Economy Bill is expected to be laid in parliament later this year. The bill will aim to develop the country’s circular economy so there is a more efficient use of resources.

A Share and Repair Network of sharing libraries and repair projects has been established across the country.

It aims to support existing initiatives and encourage the establishment of new ones. It’s just one year old, but already has 50 active projects sharing or repairing, 83 groups as network members.

Other schemes include the Circular Arts Network (CAN) – a recycling and reuse tool that gives users access to affordable materials for creative projects.

 

 

