What we learned this week: Sturgeon’s arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording

What we learned this week….

Former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested last Sunday as Police Scotland continues its lengthy investigation into allegations of financial misconduct within the SNP.

The 52-year-old was questioned by detectives, but later released without charge, pending further inquiries, after voluntarily going to a police station.

Ms Sturgeon said later: “I know beyond doubt that I am innocent of any wrongdoing.”

On Tuesday it emerged her party colleagues were to send her flowers as a show of support.

BORIS Johnson was in defiant Arnold Schwarzenegger mood even while he formally resigned as an MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The ex-Prime Minister vowed “I’ll be back” as he called on the Tories to deliver on Brexit and the promises in the 2019 manifesto.

But several senior Tories have run out of patience with the Bullingdon Club member and the troubled party is facing a series of by-elections in the coming weeks.

Trump indicted

ACROSS the pond, Donald Trump became the first US president – current or former – to be hit with a federal criminal indictment as he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges.

Trump is accused of unlawfully keeping classified security documents when he left office and lying to officials trying to recover them from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

After the hearing he lashed out at his politicial and judicial opponents and claimed: “We have witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country.”

JOE Biden had his own problems as he postponed a Nato meeting to undergo root canal treatment; a painful procedure for anyone, let alone an octogenarian.

When the American media tried to carry out their own probe into the matter, the White House refused to buckle. And his wife Jill said: “It’s been done and it’s all good”.

Tributes to author

PAUL McCartney confirmed that a “last” Beatles song, featuring the voice of the late John Lennon, will be released later this year with the help of artificial intelligence.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, the 80-year-old did not name the track, but said the technology had been used on “a demo that John had, that we worked on”.

It was subsequently reported that the song is Now and Then, which Lennon recorded in 1978, two years before he was murdered by Mark Chapman in 1980.

LAVISH tributes were paid to the Pulitzer-Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy, who died at the age of 89.

His much-praised novels included The Road and No Country for Old Men, both of which were turned into successful films.

His friend and fellow author Stephen King called him: “maybe the greatest American novelist of my time”. And he did it all on his own terms.

Storm damage

ROCKS along the summit of Ben Nevis were “obliterated” after a lightning strike, while the highest point in the UK was devastated by a ferocious thunderstorm.

A stone pillar at the top of the 4,413ft mountain was reduced to smithereens and the damage was spotted by experienced Kinlochleven-based guide Rich Pyne.

In a video on social media, Mr Pyne said: “That has been smashed to pieces. I can’t imagine people doing this much destruction. Wow. [It has been] obliterated.”

POLICE Scotland announced the appointment of its first female chief constable, who will be stepping into the hot seat later in the summer.

Jo Farrell, the current chief constable of Durham Constabulary, will replace Sir Iain Livingstone, who is retiring in August, and her in-tray will have plenty of material.

Last month, Sir Iain admitted the force was institutionally racist, misogynist and discriminatory in remarks which were later condemned by many serving officers.

Farewell to Hercules

SHE has never been in any danger of being confused with a shrinking violet and Miriam Margolyes was in typically raucous mood as she talked about appearing on the front cover of Vogue – at the age of 82.

The actress, famous for appearing in such films and TV programmes as the Harry Potter franchise and Blackadder, posed for a series of Calendar Girls-style photos and discussed the joy she felt in her sexuality, saying she “never had any shame” around it.

Margolyes has often made headlines for her policy of speaking her mind and damn the consequences, and said people should never be afraid to be open and honest.

ONE of the most iconic names in military history was involved in a poignant final flypast at RAF Lossiemouth.

Three Hercules planes roared over the Moray airbase on their farewell flight across Britain and received a guard of honour from two Typhoon jets.

Crowds of enthusiasts lined the fences at the RAF facility to catch a last glimpse of the distinctive Hercules aircraft, which will be retired on June 30.