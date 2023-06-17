What we learned this week: Sturgeon’s arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon’s arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording

There was fresh strife for political figures at home and abroad, while Paul McCartney spoke about an AI-enhanced Fab Four recording.

Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
By Neil Drysdale

What we learned this week….

Former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested last Sunday as Police Scotland continues its lengthy investigation into allegations of financial misconduct within the SNP.

The 52-year-old was questioned by detectives, but later released without charge, pending further inquiries, after voluntarily going to a police station.

Ms Sturgeon said later: “I know beyond doubt that I am innocent of any wrongdoing.”

On Tuesday it emerged her party colleagues were to send her flowers as a show of support.

BORIS Johnson was in defiant Arnold Schwarzenegger mood even while he formally resigned as an MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The ex-Prime Minister vowed “I’ll be back” as he called on the Tories to deliver on Brexit and the promises in the 2019 manifesto.

But several senior Tories have run out of patience with the Bullingdon Club member and the troubled party is facing a series of by-elections in the coming weeks.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump is facing a series of legal investigations. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Trump indicted

ACROSS the pond, Donald Trump became the first US president – current or former – to be hit with a federal criminal indictment as he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges.

Trump is accused of unlawfully keeping classified security documents when he left office and lying to officials trying to recover them from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

After the hearing he lashed out at his politicial and judicial opponents and claimed: “We have witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country.”

JOE Biden had his own problems as he postponed a Nato meeting to undergo root canal treatment; a painful procedure for anyone, let alone an octogenarian.

When the American media tried to carry out their own probe into the matter, the White House refused to buckle. And his wife Jill said: “It’s been done and it’s all good”.

Sir Paul McCartney
Sir Paul McCartney revealed there will be one final Beatles record

Tributes to author

PAUL McCartney confirmed that a “last” Beatles song, featuring the voice of the late John Lennon, will be released later this year with the help of artificial intelligence.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, the 80-year-old did not name the track, but said the technology had been used on “a demo that John had, that we worked on”.

It was subsequently reported that the song is Now and Then, which Lennon recorded in 1978, two years before he was murdered by Mark Chapman in 1980.

LAVISH tributes were paid to the Pulitzer-Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy, who died at the age of 89.

His much-praised novels included The Road and No Country for Old Men, both of which were turned into successful films.

His friend and fellow author Stephen King called him: “maybe the greatest American novelist of my time”. And he did it all on his own terms.

Ben Nevis
The summit of Ben Nevis was struck by lightning. Image: Rich Pyne.

Storm damage

ROCKS along the summit of Ben Nevis were “obliterated” after a lightning strike, while the highest point in the UK was devastated by a ferocious thunderstorm.

A stone pillar at the top of the 4,413ft mountain was reduced to smithereens and the damage was spotted by experienced Kinlochleven-based guide Rich Pyne.

In a video on social media, Mr Pyne said: “That has been smashed to pieces. I can’t imagine people doing this much destruction. Wow. [It has been] obliterated.”

POLICE Scotland announced the appointment of its first female chief constable, who will be stepping into the hot seat later in the summer.

Jo Farrell, the current chief constable of Durham Constabulary, will replace Sir Iain Livingstone, who is retiring in August, and her in-tray will have plenty of material.

Last month, Sir Iain admitted the force was institutionally racist, misogynist and discriminatory in remarks which were later condemned by many serving officers.

Miriam Margolyes
Miriam Margolyes has appeared on the “Vogue” cover at the age of 82.

Farewell to Hercules

SHE has never been in any danger of being confused with a shrinking violet and Miriam Margolyes was in typically raucous mood as she talked about appearing on the front cover of Vogue – at the age of 82.

The actress, famous for appearing in such films and TV programmes as the Harry Potter franchise and Blackadder, posed for a series of Calendar Girls-style photos and discussed the joy she felt in her sexuality, saying she “never had any shame” around it.

Margolyes has often made headlines for her policy of speaking her mind and damn the consequences, and said people should never be afraid to be open and honest.

ONE of the most iconic names in military history was involved in a poignant final flypast at RAF Lossiemouth.

Three Hercules planes roared over the Moray airbase on their farewell flight across Britain and received a guard of honour from two Typhoon jets.

Crowds of enthusiasts lined the fences at the RAF facility to catch a last glimpse of the distinctive Hercules aircraft, which will be retired on June 30.

