Lifestyle Is OnlyFans empowering or exploitative? One Aberchirder mum shares her experience Laura Whyte who lives in Aberdeenshire earns around £4,000 each month on OnlyFans. But what impact could the site have on how we view sex and intimacy? By Ellie House June 18 2023, 6.00am Share Is OnlyFans empowering or exploitative? One Aberchirder mum shares her experience Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/5846308/onlyfans-aberchirder-content-creator-experience-of-site/ Copy Link Laura Whyte makes thousands of pounds as an Onlyfans star. Image: Laura Whyte/ Shutterstock. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]